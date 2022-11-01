HS Turku | Two men jailed for aggravated rape on a Swedish ship

The district court in Stockholm has sentenced two men for aggravated rape. The crime took place on the Viking Cinderella last December.

Two a man has been sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated rape in the Stockholm district court, says Expressen-magazine. The 24- and 29-year-old men raped the woman on Viking Line’s Cinderella at the beginning of December in the Åland Sea between Finland and Sweden.

The woman reported the incident to the police, and the men were charged in mid-October.

Cinderella cruises between Mariehamn and Stockholm. The ship, completed in 1989, has previously sailed on the Helsinki–Stockholm, Turku–Marienhamina–Stockholm and Helsinki–Tallinn routes, among others

Victim was on board with his family. The woman had gotten to know the men during the evening, when a group of men had sat at the table next to the woman’s party.

In the group, two men had followed the woman to her cabin.

The trio agreed to have sex in the cabin. However, the events took a harsh turn when the younger man took the woman in a tight stranglehold. The man pressed his whole weight on top of the woman and held this for 30–60 seconds.

The woman tried to break free from the man’s grip, but was unsuccessful. The woman told the court that she was afraid she was going to die. At the same time, the two men slapped each other.

One of the men noticed blood on his hand. After this, the men got dressed and left the place.

Police caught the men in September. The men admitted to having sex with the victim, but denied having committed the crime. The man who strangled the victim claimed that the strangulation was part of sex.

The district court believed the victim’s description of what happened. After the incident, the victim was found to have bruises on his legs and a bruise on his neck.

