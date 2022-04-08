HS Turku Two boys teased their friend – Jesse Niini, who happened to be there, did what everyone should do

According to Jesse Niini from Salo, it seemed that two boys were bullying their friend. He decided to do something about it.

Salolainen Jesse Niini, 35, was on his way from work to kindergarten when his attention was drawn to a group of three boys. The situation happened on Wednesday just before four in the afternoon.

“The children were on the corner of the bridge, and the hat of one boy was on the ground. It seemed that the other two boys were kicking a beanie for a snow project, ”Niini describes the situation she saw around Salo Square.

Niini began to suspect it was bullying. He interrupted his journey and parked his car on the side of the road.

“Almost as soon as I stopped, two of the boys set out to cross the shelter and one boy was left alone to clean the beanie and lay it on his head,” Niini says.

Based on his appearance, he thinks the children were 10 to 13 years old.

Niini says she approached the boy who was alone, moaned about this and said that it seemed a bit like this had been bullied a moment ago.

“I said tell your parents at home that you have been bullied. I’m still going to talk to those other boys, ”says Niini.

Then he said hello to the boy and left for his car.

So says having quickly found the boy duo and parked his car again.

“I said hello first. Then I asked that I guess they hadn’t bullied that one boy just now. I told it it seemed a bit like they were kicking the boy’s beanie for a snow project, ”Niini describes the encounter.

He said the duo denied bullying and said they kicked the project’s bad bench candies. Then the boys continued their journey and said they would not bully their friend.

“I told them that no one should be bullied and I hope they didn’t bully that boy just now. However, I had my doubts when that one boy was left alone to clean his beanie, ”says Niini.

On the same day Niini wrote about her findings to a local Facebook group. The topic sparked discussion, and the update received thousands of reactions.

“It aroused a lot of emotions and reactions. The comments reminded me that adults should intervene more often and not just walk past. ”

Niini agrees with the commentators. He himself says he approached the boys calmly and clearly explained why he came to talk.

“Calmness and talking can do a lot of good. We adults are responsible for making sure children are safe and good, be it their own child or someone else’s child, ”says Niini.

Read more: “As if a bomb had fallen” – Ulla Järvi’s yard pounded like a boulder the size of a car, the geologist comes up with only one sensible explanation

Read more: “If the bomb doesn’t take the house, the neighbors will demolish it” – Samchuk’s family, who fled to Finland, wonders if Ukraine will get back on its feet and whether everything was better in the Soviet Union.