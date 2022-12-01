HS Turku | Turn the parking lots into meadows, insists the professor – Criticizes Turku’s plan for a “15-minute city”

The trend of additional construction is causing cities to destroy the nature areas of the city centers. According to the researcher, the value of nearby nature and wastelands is not understood enough. According to Panu Lehtovuori, professor of community planning theory, the introduction of undeveloped space is almost always the wrong solution from the point of view of climate and nature.

“As a nature city Turku has a special responsibility for the protection of nature,” says Turku’s climate director Risto Veivo.

“Talks do not match actions,” says the chairman of the Pitkämäki home association Tommi Ruohonen.

Turku is currently planning a plan change in the Pitkämäki district, where a large piece of nearby nature would be cleared for the needs of the growing city. Fields and forests would remain under the apartment buildings. The Omakotiyhdistys led by Ruohonen is fiercely opposed to the project.

In fact, several similar projects are currently underway in Turku.

In Teräsrautela, on the outskirts of the Länsikeskus, Turku plans to cut down the nearby forest to the needs of the plot. The city arranges an entire area of ​​single-family homes and apartment fairs in the cultural and historical field landscape of Koroinen.

Back in the summer, Turku planned to plan apartment buildings on the site of the transplanted garden in Kupitta. However, the council canceled its intention in the last meters. Before that, the council’s decision to place a new music hall on a plot of land that used to be a park caused displeasure in the city.

The situation in Pitkämäki is a typical example of the challenges of a growing city. The need for housing and nature values ​​are at odds. According to Ruohonen of the Homeowners Association, Pitkämäki is losing an important landscape.

“If you think about the natural values ​​of the area, they are not insignificant.”

For example, trout and crabs have been found in the Saukonojja, which flows through the area. According to Ruohonen, the residents of the surrounding area would have hoped that the surroundings of the stream would have been transformed into a recreation area.

In terms of zoning, Pitkämäki is an attractive area, located along good connections. A new experience center is being planned less than a kilometer away. The Logomo cultural center is a quarter of an hour’s walk away, and the center is half an hour away.

Climate leader According to Risto Veivo, the “15-minute city” model has been adopted as a guideline for zoning in Turku. It means that the population will be concentrated in places where you can easily reach the city center by public transport.

“The city’s goal is to be a leading nature city and that requires that certain emphases are also followed,” says Veivo.

In extension construction, however, natural values ​​seem to be easily lost.

“The city is growing and choices have to be made. There are economic aspects to it, but nature values ​​are also an aspect to consider.”

Veivo does not take a position on the Pitkämäki case, but says that it has a positive attitude towards, for example, Koroinen’s single-family house plan.

According to Veivo, the construction of Korointe is related, for example, to the future trunk line reform of public transport. It is therefore worth using the area because of the improving bus connections.

The new general plan currently being prepared for Turku focuses construction on the already built environment and along the most important traffic routes. According to the plan proposal, “compacting the community structure is a key means of reducing greenhouse emissions”.

Turku thinks the development of the city in a way that should be changed as soon as possible, says the professor of community planning theory at the University of Tampere Panu Lehtovuori. According to him, supplementary construction has long been mainstream in Finland. It was born as an alternative to the “Nurmijärvi phenomenon” of the early 2000s, where construction was concentrated in new suburbs further away from the center.

By densifying the central areas, the aim was to reduce private cars and save forests on the edges of cities. However, according to Lehtovuori, there are several problems with supplementary construction.

“Additional construction has not actually stopped the spread of the urban structure. Cities are eating up more land and people’s commuting distances are getting longer, which is not sustainable development, but its opposite,” says Lehtovoori.

In addition, according to him, cities do not understand the value of nature that remains within the urban structure. He says that even in the city centers, the use of undeveloped areas with natural values ​​for construction cannot usually be justified on environmental grounds.

According to professor Panu Lehtovuori, urban nature is easily seen as a wasteland, whose value as a climate change moderator, for example, is not sufficiently understood.

Actually According to Lehtovuori, the current development should be turned upside down in Finland.

“We can no longer afford to reduce the number of trees, productive land or waterways at all. On the contrary, we urgently need to change direction and start making urban areas wild.”

Researchers use the term re-wilding. It means the principle of nature conservation, which aims to rehabilitate natural areas that have been singled out due to human activity. According to Lehtovuori, as far as possible, even small areas in cities should be restored or given over to nature.

“Streets need to be narrowed, unnecessary parking spaces cleared and planted, city streams need to be restored”, Lehtovuori enumerates.

For example, in Pitkämäki, Lehtovuori would not even sacrifice arable land for construction. If apartments are needed in the area, according to Lehtovuori, the current lots should be taken advantage of. For example, he could use the plot and parking lots of a concrete company ordered to be demolished. Green space should even be increased.

Lehtovoori reminds us that already today more than half of the construction in Finland is renovation construction. In his opinion, residential construction should be concentrated in areas that have already been built, by repairing, expanding and even raising the current building stock.

From Turku, Lehtovoori praises, for example, the development of the harbor environment. The former, underutilized area of ​​industrial halls has transformed in a few years into a large residential neighborhood by the sea.

