HS Turku Turku’s torn summer street gets a surprise – Now the Green Commissioner tells how the extension was trained

The closure of a block of street blocks has been the most talked about political bustle in Turku in the spring. The board, often beaten, decided to click on the city leadership.

On Tuesday evening, the Turku City Environmental Board decided to extend the summer street in Turku next summer. Initially, a significant reduction in last year’s experiment was presented to the board. The fate of Kesäkatu has been debated in Turku since the spring and has aroused great passions among the townspeople.

A summer street practically means a stretch of street that is closed to cars for the summer. Benches and platforms suitable for organizing events will be brought to the road. Last summer, this was done on Kristiinankatu, the section between Linnankatu and Eerikinkatu. The experiment received rave feedback from street entrepreneurs and city dwellers. However, the Hansa shopping center and Kesko, which operates a grocery store on Kristiinankatu, were reluctant to restrict driving.

Next summer, Turku decided to move the summer street further away and narrow it to only half a street wide. It was shown at the end of Kristiinankatu on a stretch of street with almost no stone foot movements. Many townspeople received the show in dismay.

Tuesday night green Mikaela Sundqvist brought a surprise presentation to the board. He suggested that Turku implement both summer streets: last year’s and this year’s stunt street. According to Sundqvist, the gig was the result of cross-party cooperation.

“Together with the demars, we thought about how we could look at this whole thing again. We turned different versions and at first the intention was to present only the restoration of last year’s summer street, ”says Sundqvist.

“On the other hand, it felt silly to abandon this new plan because a lot of time had already been spent preparing it. So we ended up presenting both. ”

According to Sundqvist, the Left Alliance was also consulted on the amendment proposal. The favorable position of the group secured a majority for the performance. In the end, only the Coalition voted against the change. The representative of the basic Finns abstained.

Urban Environment Board has recently had skis crossed with the city’s top management several times. The city government has walked over the will of the board, for example in a dispute over the establishment of a water park.

Mayor Minna Invoice However, on Wednesday, the (Kok) signaled to Helsingin Sanomat that this time he sees no reason to take the decision of the board to the city government. Sundqvist also hopes that there will be no more cranking.

‘During this term of office, the Chief of Staff (Tuomas Heikkinen) has exercised its right to take over very small things, such as flower stalks. Personally, I find it pretty special, and it hasn’t been the habit in previous seasons. It feels like if the Coalition loses, the Chief of Staff will take the matter to the city government, ”Sundqvist rebukes.

Preparations for the summer street are now continuing as the work of officials. Residents of the street and other actors are still being consulted on the introduction of the area last year. The implementation principle will be confirmed by the Board later in the spring.

Exceptional twists and turns have led to different parts of the summer street opening at different times. The stretch of beach shore opens in early July and closes in late August. Last year’s area may open earlier and will close in mid-September.

