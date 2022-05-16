HS Turku Turku, which was involved in the disaster, started competing for caregivers with commitment money – “We want to see that this is the case”

“This is a good side dish, but the real steak is missing,” says the commissioner, who has long been pushing for pay rises.

Turku is planning an extra incentive for caregivers, which could be a maximum of up to a thousand euros. According to a proposal published today on Monday, there would be about 2,900 employees entitled to the commitment bonus. A bonus of 500 euros is promised for summer residents. Part-time workers receive an agreed allowance.

Turku has long suffered from recruitment problems for nursing staff. There are still 200 vacant nurse vacancies and 274 community nurse vacancies in Turku.

Turku Human Resources Director Sinikka Valtonen says the arrangement is not so much an attempt to attract new employees as to keep existing ones.

“We recognize that the situation is strained and we want to see that this is the case,” Valtonen explains.

“Of course, it’s nice if this entices some new employee to come too. Welcome, with or without tons, all experts are welcome! ”

Valtonen admitsthat Turku is in an awkward situation. Turun Sanomat news last week, that Turku will have to illegally reduce even counseling activities due to a shortage of employees.

According to Valtonen, the neighboring municipalities have introduced similar incentive money, so Turku had to react. The cost of the incentive money has been calculated at approximately EUR 3.8 million.

In Turku, it has previously been argued that it is not worth starting a wage competition with neighboring municipalities. Valtonen emphasizes that the tonnage will not become a permanent structure. Next year, the recruitment of caregivers will crash into the grief of the welfare area.

Left Alliance authorized and a member of the city government Jaakko Lindfors says he greets the incentive show with joy. Lindfors has long criticized Turku for leaving many sectors in the pay gap. It is not repaired with one tonne of sample.

“It’s said that this is a good side dish, but the real steak is missing,” Lindfors points out.

According to him, it was agreed in Turku last year that wage adjustments would be made in certain sectors suffering from labor shortages. According to Lindfors, this work is still in progress.

He estimates that caregivers and many other professionals have not received the promised salary increases of more than 100 euros.

He criticizes, for example, the fact that the entire early childhood education sector has been forgotten in Turku. A ton of nurses leave early childhood education teachers on the beach, among other things.

“We can’t talk about wage competition when Turku consciously keeps the staff in the wage pit,” Lindfors shakes.

The championship show will be discussed in the city bodies during May. The final decision in the matter is made by the Chief Human Resources Officer, Valtonen. According to him, the decision will come in early summer. As a result, a caregiver coming to Turku in June will still have time to catch a ton.

