HS Turku | Turku plans to charge for peeing – The problem will move to restaurants, says an expert

Public toilets in the city of Turku have been changed to pay at the end of the year due to vandalism. The city spends about 100,000 euros annually on the maintenance of public toilets.

Turku the city’s free public toilets are in reed-free condition.

Toilet furniture is torn out, toilet paper is stolen and the surfaces of the premises are messed with excrement. The trash cans are full, and there is paper, syringes, and empty bottles on the floor. Graffiti decorates the walls.

The toilet in Kupittaa park had to be closed due to vandalism earlier in the fall. HS Turku told of problems in September.

General the toilets will be changed to pay from the end of 2023. Customers using the toilets will be charged a one-time fee of 1.25 euros in the future. The city receives EUR 0.90 from this amount. Toilet visits are paid by phone.

The background of the urban environmental board’s presentation is the costs caused by vandalism to public toilets.

“The cost of repairing vandalism alone has been around 50,000 euros this year”, the developer responsible for the maintenance of the city of Turku Kirsi Kuisma tells.

In addition to these costs, the cleaning and maintenance of toilets will be expensive. The city of Turku spends about 100,000 euros annually on the maintenance of public toilets.

The public toilet at the lower slope of Samppalinnanpuisto looks clean, but syringes, cans and garbage are lying on the floor of the toilet.

Public toilets in the city of Turku are untidy, and their maintenance will be expensive for the city. The photo was taken from the public toilet in Samppalinnanpuisto.

General paying for the use of the toilets was waived in 2013, when vandalism to the coin boxes in the premises caused more costs than the revenue generated from them. At that time, the non-payment was also justified by the equality of use.

“The fee is considered reasonable so that it does not become an obstacle to using the toilets. The public toilets are still in use with constant security, cleaning and monitoring of the cleanliness of the premises,” says Kuisma.

He cannot comment further on the equal use of toilets until the board’s decision.

Executive director of Varsinais-Suomen Sininauha, which helps people with disabilities and substance abuse problems Totti Räsänen according to the needy, paying for public toilets is quite a challenge.

“Small amounts of money are not used to go to the public toilet, but instead go to, for example, the toilets of restaurants, which can cause a kind of inconvenience and disturbance,” he says.

Paying for toilets may increase disruptive behavior also among customers who use the toilets to use intoxicants.

“If they can no longer enter the space for free, they will probably look for a free space nearby, for example a parking garage,” says Räsänen.

The public toilet near Forum Marinum is in a cleaner state than the toilets in the city center.

The public toilet located near Forum Marinum is in perfect condition.

Turku the city has a total of six permanent public toilets near the city center: near Turku Castle, next to Forum Marinum, För and Vaakahuone, at the lower slope of Samppalinnanpuisto and in Kupittaa park.

The further you go from the urban area, the cleaner the public toilets are.

On Monday morning, the public toilet at Forum Marinum was in perfect condition, while the toilet at the lower slope of Samppalinnanpuisto was very untidy. Among other things, injection syringes were lying on the floors of the restroom near the center.

Changing the use of toilet facilities to pay requires that locks are installed in the facilities, which open when the customer calls the service number.

Installing locks in the toilets in Kupitta, Vallihaudankatu, Meritullinkatu, Föri, Läntinen Rantakatu and Itäinen Rantakatu will cost an estimated 11,000 euros including VAT. The work is paid for from the operating budget for urban environment maintenance.