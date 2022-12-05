HS Turku | Turku is revolutionizing the landscapes of Kupitta – The train passenger will soon arrive in a new kind of city center

The Kupitta area is turning into a new kind of district. Turku chose partners to develop the most significant development project in its immediate future.

If all goes according to plan, a Helsinki resident traveling to Turku will in the near future arrive in a city that looks completely different from what they are used to. Turku plans to move the train station in Kupitta to a new location and build a completely new, modern district around it. The city’s second center is being planned for it.

On Monday, Turku City Hall chose a partner for the project called Kupittaan kärki. Together with Turku, YIT Suomi oy, Lundén Architecture oy and Arkkitehdit von Boehm – Renell oy will plan the new district. The group formed by these won a competing proposal, which included, among others, Turku Teknologiakiinteistöt oy, which is partly owned by Turku.

In the project the old Itäharju industrial area will be rebuilt and will extend over the Turku-Helsinki highway to the Kupitta side. Turku has previously talked about a deck being built over Helsinginkatu, but the winning proposal has softened the idea. Based on observational images, instead of a deck, the road is mainly crossed by a widened tram bridge.

The city of Turku has budgeted a total of just over 153 million euros for the project. It is intended to get infrastructure work done and a new vocational school campus. In addition, a new swimming pool, shopping mall, and housing and office construction have been planned for the area.

The final project plans are supposed to be brought to decision-making in 2024.

Correction December 5 at 21:00: The paragraph about the competing proposal was corrected to Turun Teollisuuskinteistöt oy Turku Teknologiakiinteistöt oy.