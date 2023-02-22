HS Turku | Turku has failed, says minister Li Andersson – This is how he would break the safe harbors of the rich

The Minister of Education Li Andersson offers services to the suburbs, city rental apartments in Hirvensalo as well as reforms to school districts and focused teaching as a remedy to prevent Turku’s strong segregation.

Minister of EducationTurku city councilor Lee Andersson (left) points out that the strong differentiation of Turku’s regions and the resulting large differences in the number of S2 students between schools cannot come as a surprise to the people of Turku.

On Tuesday, HS reported on Turku’s exceptional numbers that emerged from Yle’s “school machine”.

In no less than four schools in Turku, the proportion of S2 students is more than half. All schools are located in the immigrant-dominated suburbs of Varissuo and Lauste.

S2 students are students who study Finnish as a second language.

“Turku has really failed in preventing the segregation of residential areas,” Andersson sums up.

“But it’s difficult to change things at a stage when differentiation has progressed a long way,” he reminds.

Andersson’s Turku should follow the example of Helsinki and invest significantly in the suburbs in order to increase the attractiveness of the areas. In addition, he calls for changes to the student enrollment areas, so that students from different backgrounds are distributed more evenly to different nearby schools.

“And the emphasis on teaching, which is relatively high in Turku, is largely placed in schools in the city center. It has affected how many people study at their local school.”

Andersson would go on to develop the suburbs of Turku with, among other things, leisure services.

“New football halls, skating rinks and swimming pools are being built, and the aim is to place them preferably in the suburbs and thus increase their appeal. In addition, we make sure that the network of basic services is comprehensive enough.”

The politician from Turku also wants to zone more rental houses in the city center and in Hirvensalo.

According to Anderson, the problem with “school machines” based on the number of S2 students is that they create an image of ranking. He fears that the machines will lead to the stigmatization of certain schools. Illustration picture.

Just In Hirvensalo schools, the proportion of S2 pupils is among the smallest in Turku.

“Turu is strongly divided into neighborhoods of rich people and neighborhoods of non-rich people. When a city differentiates itself so strongly, of course it is reflected in the everyday life of the schools.”

Andersson states that the situation has ended over the years when the decision-makers have not been interested in the development of the suburbs.

“It also depends on what kind of regions and backgrounds the decision-makers themselves come from.”

Andersson highlights the planned Karhunaukio unified school located on the border of Lauste, which would have students from Skanssi and Vasaramäki in addition to Lauste. The plan is opposed in the Vasaramäki area, which is dominated by single-family houses.

“In the Vasaramäki area, they want to stick to their own school. This would mean that we would not get a wider student enrollment area, from which students from the most diverse backgrounds would come to a common neighborhood school.”

According to the Minister of Education, there should also be a similar discussion about weighted classes in Turku as in Helsinki. According to Andersson, it means thinking about the number, location and teaching methods of weighted classes.

Turku’s eternity project, i.e. the tramway, has been planned precisely for Varissuo. Andersson, who himself supports the rail, answers the question in the affirmative to the question of whether the separation of Varissuo could be solved with the help of rails.

Differentiation leads to the fact that the realities of the children of Turku are separated from each other, says Andersson.

“It leads to social development where the Finnish elementary school is no longer a place where students from different backgrounds meet and learn from each other. Segregation is dangerous, because it’s not just about learning, but the whole circle of life.”

“Segregation is not just an immigration or language issue, but a social class issue. We have native Finnish children and young people in many neighborhood schools who have the same problems,” he emphasizes.

As a solution, Andersson offers the model of Vantaa and Espoo, in which the student enrollment areas have been expanded and there are more neighborhood schools within the areas.

“In the model, students from different backgrounds can be directed evenly to different nearby schools. It requires that we consider weighted teaching at the same time. Otherwise, it happens that the children of the most educated parents are still taken outside their own region.”

