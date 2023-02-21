HS Turku | Turku has even considered the forced transfer of students to other schools: “Segregation is very strong”

At the Varissuo school in Turku, the proportion of S2 pupils is 80 percent. “Segregation is very strong in Turku”, admits the director of education and training.

S2 students are students who study Finnish as a second language.

In addition to the share of S2 students, the Koulukone shows the average number of school leavers as well as the median income of the school area, the employment rate and the number of university graduates.

Turku regarding the machine reveals huge differences. At Varissuo school, the proportion of S2 pupils is 80 percent. Also in other Varissuo schools, Turku International School (65 percent) and Turku Normal School (62 percent), the proportion of S2 students is high.

The share of S2 students is also significant in Lauste’s school (65 percent). Many immigrants live in both areas.

In Häntäpää, after the Steiner school and the Swedish-speaking schools, there are Raunistula school, Wäinö Aaltonen school, Paattisten school, Yli-Maaria school and Haarla school. In these schools, the proportion of S2 students varies between three and five percent.

According to Timo Jalonen, director of education and training in Turku, residential areas in Turku are strongly segregated.

Turku for the director of education and training To Timo Jalose the differences in the number of S2 students between schools do not come as a surprise.

“That is true. The differences are quite big within Turku, especially between primary schools”, admits Jalonen.

According to Jalonen, the situation is because the residential areas in Turku are strongly segregated.

“Of course, the zoning and housing situation lead to this.”

He reflects that, for example, people who speak a foreign language may also of their own accord seek to live in places where many foreign speakers already live.

In other big cities, the differences are not as big. Only in Vantaa’s Kytöpuisto school can we reach numbers similar to Varissuo’s school in terms of the number of S2 pupils.

In a 2017 study conducted by the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), it was found that ethnic differentiation is strongest in Turku. Segregation means that the poor and the rich, as well as Finnish and foreign-born people, concentrate on living in different areas more and more often.

IN VARISSUO the median income is around 1,600 euros per month, 17 percent have higher education and the employment rate is 48 percent. With Lauste, the numbers are only slightly better.

On the other hand, in Hirvensalo, where there are only a few percent of S2 students, the median income is around 2,500 euros, 45 percent have higher education and the employment rate is 68 percent.

“This is a very challenging situation, because people have the right, both native Finns and immigrants, to live anywhere with their own money. The differentiation is very strong in Turku,” commented Jalonen.

In no less than four schools in Turku, S2 students make up more than half of the school’s students. In Turku Normal School, the proportion is 62 percent.

The State Council in the publication from 2021, director of the Varissuo school Nana Lampi writes that almost 90 percent of the students at the school speak something other than Finnish or Swedish as their mother tongue.

“We have classes with only a couple of students who speak Finnish as their mother tongue. In many cases, they have other learning or behavioral challenges. Many pupils who speak Finnish as their mother tongue have a weak socio-economic background. Learning a language in such an environment is challenging. Peer learning doesn’t happen much,” Lampi explains.

However, the vast majority of students who speak a foreign language were born in Finland, Lampi writes.

“Almost all of them have already been in kindergarten in Finnish-language early childhood education. According to our assessment, the Finnish language level of a large part of these students corresponds to the language skills of a 2.5-year-old native-speaking child at most. However, the same students may feel that they know the language well, because they manage in oral everyday language use situations in their semi-lingual environment.”

Lampi described the children as speaking a simplified “Crow Finnish”, which includes a limited vocabulary.

“In recent years, we have noticed a new phenomenon. Foreign-speaking children have started to use the English they learned from YouTube videos to communicate with each other, which is easier than Finnish.”

The head of the school was worried that the situation would marginalize the students linguistically, and they might not have the opportunity to apply for the postgraduate study places they want.

Forced transfer of students is not a viable solution, Jalonen reminds.

Jalonen according to the city has considered a lot of options to solve the situation.

“The residents of Varissuo seem to be very satisfied and attached to their own area, both the native population and the immigrants.”

The city has tried to inform residents during kindergarten visits that in terms of learning the Finnish language, it would be good to think about whether it makes sense to move to such an immigrant-dominated area, says Jalonen.

“And if you like living there, would it make sense to send your child to a kindergarten and later to a primary school where immigrants would not have such a large majority?”

Information has been tried in different languages. Without success.

“Its impact has been minimal, perhaps even zero.”

The city has also considered whether students from immigrant neighborhoods should be transported to school elsewhere. The deliberations have fallen into “legal problems”.

“On what basis would these students be selected, who will be forcibly transported elsewhere?”

Varissuo’s location on the edge of the city also makes it difficult to move students in one direction or another, Jalonen reminds.

“ “I’m worried about school shopping. The conversation easily goes off course. We talk about good and bad schools. There are no good or bad schools in Finland or Turku.”

S2 students reporting on the amount per school has been criticized as leading to so-called school shopping. Jalonen points out that it is a phenomenon that has lasted for decades.

Jalonen considers it an “absurd idea” that the number of S2 students would tell whether a school is good or bad.

Yle’s school machine is said to offer the well-to-do a way to shop for school supplies. Jalonen states that the information can be found out if you want anyway.

“Everyone who lives in Turku knows that many immigrants live here. I don’t think anyone’s wisdom has increased or decreased as a result of this explanation. If someone had been interested in these, I could have delivered these numbers myself to a curious municipal citizen.”

