HS Turku Turku gets a new mayor who would roll out a 90-year-old colony garden that was considered unique and oppose the tram – “I have doubted its suitability from the beginning”

Medical Adviser Heikki Pälve (Coalition Party) was elected Deputy Mayor for Construction and Zoning.

The Coalition of Turku the council elected a medical adviser on Sunday Heikki Pälven as the new Deputy Mayor. The city council will seal the election at its Monday night meeting.

Pälve is an anesthesiologist and long-term chairman and executive director of the Finnish Medical Association. He will take care of the mayor’s wash, as according to the agreement of the Turku parties, the position of deputy mayor will be transferred to the Left Alliance in August next year. The place opened now, for Ville Valkonen (kok) rose to death Ilkka Kanervan (kok) to the parliament.

The Medical Adviser will be in charge of matters relating to construction and zoning. Pälve admits that there is a lot to learn about it. However, the area of ​​interest and the timeliness of the assignment led the policy cooler to return from retirement to day jobs.

“This sector is absolutely vital to the vitality of the municipality, and I was not pondered by the fact that I am certainly not the best substance expert in the industry. It is my job to make use of the expertise and expertise of the officials. ”

Under the municipal elections Pälve strongly criticizes the Turku tramway project, for example, which has been stubbornly driven by the city’s management. Ratika’s master plan is due to be completed next autumn. Pälve says he is still critical of the tram.

“From the beginning, I have doubted its suitability for the cityscape of Turku,” he says, adding that he also has doubts about the project’s financial viability.

“If the price of one tram line is almost 500 million euros, a sufficient entity would cost at least a billion.”

However, Pälve admits that he is ready to change his mind if the trick in future studies proves both sensible and profitable.

Heikki Pälve (middle) has a long career in medicine. In 1999, he worked in the medical helicopter unit in Turku.

In terms of construction Pälve wants to increase the size of the apartments.

“I am very surprised that we have recently made a lot of big apartment buildings in Turku, where the average size of apartments is just over 35 square meters.”

He plans to take a closer look at the matter in the near future, but suspects that there will be a distortion in housing production. The construction of small dwellings alone does not, in his view, serve the sustainable development of the city.

He calls for more diversified housing production. Otherwise, neighboring municipalities will attract families away from Turku, for example.

Read more: A 90-year-old paradise is to be rolled out in Turku: “This will never be recovered again”

One of the hot potatoes on the table of the new deputy mayor is the fate of the allotment garden in Kupittaa, Turku. Turku is about to roll out of the way of apartment buildings on a long-term garden plot. The plan has provoked much opposition in the city. According to Pälvi, however, the matter has been discussed for a long time.

“As far as I understand, 25 years ago Turku was planning to develop the area. At that time, no agreement was reached and a 20-year overtime was taken. And then five more years were taken. It would be pretty hard to think of waiting another five years now. ”

He reminds that the zoning of the allotment garden could bring Turku twenty million euros in revenue. On the other hand, the rents of the existing plots do not even cover the costs of maintaining the area. According to Pälve, the plots are a gift from taxpayers to a few lucky owners.

“It would be very disappointing for me if everything went the same. Together, we need to find a compromise that better opens up the very few areas in the middle of the city. ”