HS Turku | Tuomas Valtonen is a prisoner of an expensive electricity contract – The electricity company does not agree to comply with the decision of the Consumer Disputes Board

According to the Consumer Disputes Board, electricity companies should rationalize expensive fixed-term electricity contracts. Turku Energia does not intend to follow the policy.

From Turku Tuomas Valtonen was on the verge of a tough decision last fall. The previous cheap electricity contract was ending and Valtonen had to conclude a new contract.

In practice, he had to choose between stock exchange electricity and Turku Energia’s two-year fixed-term contract. Towards winter, stock market electricity seemed like a risky choice, so Valtonen ended up with Turku Energia’s price of 27.1 cents per kilowatt hour.

The contract five times the price the Valtonen family paid for electricity, but it seemed reasonable at the time. Since then, the price of electricity has dropped dramatically, and now a new fixed-term electricity contract can be concluded for an hourly price of about 10 cents.

Valtonen is a member of the Turku Small House Association (TPK). Like Valtonen, the majority of the association’s 8,000 members took the two-year contract negotiated with Turku Energia last fall.

Shortly after the contract was negotiated, prices dropped. The members of the association experienced having been betrayedand in the spring more than 2,600 people signed The address demanding rationalization of Turku Energia’s electricity contracts. The people’s movement had no effect, and the company kept the prices of fixed-term contracts the same.

The Consumer Disputes Board requires electricity companies to rationalize expensive fixed-term electricity contracts.

Consumer Disputes Board your line in June, that expensive fixed-term electricity contracts must be moderated. According to the board, the price of a fixed-term contract may not be more than 15 percent higher than the average price of contracts sold during the validity period. In fixed-term contracts, the price of electricity now varies from less than 9 cents to more than 13 cents per kilowatt hour.

Valtonen contacted Turku Energia at the end of July. He appealed the board’s decision and demanded that his own electricity contract be rationalized. HS has seen the exchange of messages between Valtonen and the electricity company.

Turku Energia did not agree to the rationalization and stated that the company disagrees with the Consumer Disputes Board.

Valtonen does not understand how the electricity company can override the views of the Consumer Disputes Board on consumer protection.

“It is a decision in which experts have assessed how the law must be followed.”

Acceptance of rationalization requests would cause Turku Energia losses of tens of millions of euros, Valtonen was reasoned.

“No one has forced them to enter into fixed-term contracts that do not comply with consumer protection. They don’t avoid losses of tens of millions, but benefit tens of millions at the expense of their customers.”

Turku Energia is a company owned by the city of Turku. Valtonen wonders if the company doesn’t think at all about the reputational damage caused by the situation and the loss of customers when fixed-term contracts expire.

“After the two years start, any other electricity company will do.”

The energy sector’s interest organization Energiateollisuus reported immediately after the Consumer Disputes Board’s policy that it does not recommend compliance with the decision. Among the electricity companies, Fortum is, for example stated Like Turku Energia, that the company does not make its contracts reasonable.

Turku Energy sales director Harry Salo confirms that the company does not intend to comply with the Consumer Disputes Board’s decision for business reasons.

“It is impossible to comply with it. If it were followed, it would be a loss of several tens of millions of euros for Turku Energia.”

According to Salo, compliance with the decision would mean bankruptcies and losses of hundreds of millions of euros for the entire industry.

“If the customer signs a two-year contract, for example, the price remains the same for the entire contract period, because we have to fix the price from the electricity exchange for that period.”

According to Salo, the company has received only individual contacts regarding the matter after the decision of the Consumer Disputes Board. He finds the situation unfortunate, but reminds that the price was competitive at the time of signing the contract.

“We have not done anything wrong. We operate fully in accordance with the Electricity Market Act.”

The Consumer Disputes Board chairman Pauli Ståhlberg believes that the consumer ombudsman will discuss with the Energy Industry after the holiday season whether the electricity companies are seriously not complying with the board’s decision.

“I have not yet seen any legal arguments that would undermine the correctness of our decision,” says Ståhlberg.

The board justified the decision with the unfairness provision of the Consumer Protection Act.

“According to it, the contract is unreasonable if it is unreasonable from the point of view of the consumer and it is evaluated purely on that basis. In my opinion, in the energy industry, it is legally wrong to think that some kind of balance should be sought in which the electricity companies are taken into account.”

Ståhlberg urges consumers to make rationalization requests to the electricity companies and then wait for possible negotiations between the authorities and the electricity companies.

Although the decisions of the Consumer Disputes Board are recommendations, companies usually follow them conscientiously.

“For electricity companies, the compliance rate is estimated to be over 90 percent. That’s why the rapid exit of the electricity sector was surprising.”

Board according to the decision, the reasonableness of a fixed-term electricity contract can be assessed after about a year has passed. In this case, it can be compared to the price at which contracts have been sold on average during the past year.

Tuomas Valtonen, who is struggling with an expensive contract, could justify the contract like many other Finns only in the fall.

“However, if it is already known that the electricity companies are not going to comply with the decision, could the authorities take action now?” He asks.

