HS Turku | TS: Two nurses were attacked in the psychosis ward

Two nurses have been the target of a violent attack at the psychosis department of Tyks psychiatry, reports Turku Sanomat.

The situation happened at the psychosis department of Tyks psychiatry in Turku Kupitta on Tuesday.

Based on its information, the newspaper says that the nurses’ most serious injuries were blows to the head.

Tyks chief physician of psychiatry Jyrki Heikkilä does not comment on the details of the case or whether the perpetrator was, for example, a patient.

When asked how serious the injuries were, he tells HS that the unfortunate incident of violence has probably led to short-term sick leave.