HS Turku | TS: The teachers are resigning from Finland’s largest middle school because of the unrest

Teachers talk about unrest, workload and inflamed work atmosphere.

In Raisiolainen According to the teachers, there are serious problems in Vaisaari’s middle school of 815 students, he says Turku Sanomat.

According to the teacher interviewed by the newspaper, in the last two years, 20 of the 70 teachers at Finland’s largest middle school have resigned, i.e. almost a third.

The teachers tell Turku Sanomat that there are unrest, leadership problems and an inflamed work atmosphere at the school. According to the newspaper, the city has also prohibited teachers from commenting on the school to the media.

Vaisaari school has made headlines before about violence and drug trafficking, and several criminal reports have been made about incidents that happened at the school last fall.

At the beginning of January inside the school fireworks were shot. In connection with the incident, there were no personal injuries and there was no fire at the school.

The teachers interviewed by TS are of the opinion that the unrest increased when special needs students were moved to the same facilities as other students a couple of years ago.

The school principal Janne Ahlqvist says in TS’s story that “not all disorder can be blamed on small classes”. According to TS, the principal does not sign the school’s climate problems.

So far, HS has not reached the principal or the municipality’s education department to comment on the information presented in the Turku Sanomat story.