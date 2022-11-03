Tuesday, November 8, 2022
HS Turku | TS: Jethro Rostedt is asking to resign from the Turku City Council because of an upcoming television program

November 3, 2022
Jethro Rostedt is asking to resign from the Turku City Council, as he is moving out of Turku.

Jethro Rostedt has asked to resign from the position of Turku city councilor for personal reasons. Reported about it Turku Sanomat.

Rostedt is a city councilor of the Liike Nyt party. He tells Turku Sanomat that the reason for the resignation is that he is moving out of Turku.

Rostedt tells the newspaper that the reason for moving out will become clear in a few weeks, when he can tell about his future plans. According to Rostedt, the reason behind the secretiveness is that the TV company determines when it is allowed to tell more about the matter.

According to TS, Rostedt is not necessarily leaving politics completely. For example, it is still open whether he will run for next year’s parliamentary elections.

TS says that the Turku City Council meets on Monday, and on the agenda is a proposal to the council that the resignation be granted. In addition, it is proposed that Liike Nyt’s next deputy commissioner be called to replace Rostedt Jarkko Wallinkoski.

According to TS, Wallinkoski is also proposed to replace Rostedt as a member of the building committee.

