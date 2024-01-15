HS Turku | TS: A private doctor manufactured absurd diagnoses and made money with them – Saa can continue on the public side

The owner and leading doctor of a private ophthalmology clinic in Turku has prepared pointless diagnoses for his patients and ordered expensive procedures in order to benefit financially, says Turku Sanomat.

From Turku the owner and leading doctor of a private ophthalmology clinic has been preparing absurd diagnoses for his patients for years and, based on them, ordered expensive examinations and unnecessary treatments.

Tells about it Turku Sanomat. According to the newspaper, it is the Turku Silmäexpertit ophthalmology clinic. The company did not comment on the matter to the newspaper in any way.

The baseless diagnoses have been glaucoma or eye pressure diagnoses. In addition to pointless examinations and expensive procedures, patients have also had to use unnecessary medications. In addition, the private doctor has been reluctant to make referrals to public health care, where the diagnoses received by the patients have often been found to be inappropriate. The doctor's motive is suspected to be financial reasons.

At the end of the year, the health care supervisory authority Valvira has limited the doctor's right to practice for the time being. He is no longer allowed to practice his profession in private healthcare, but only in public healthcare in a service relationship and under supervision. The decision is valid for the time being.

In the past, the Regional Administrative Agency (Avi) has also repeatedly given private doctors guidance in the same matter. The agency has received several complaints about the doctor's actions. Eight damage reports have also been submitted to the Patient Insurance Center.

