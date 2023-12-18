Monday, December 18, 2023
HS Turku | TS: A dog walker was to be shot in Paimio

December 18, 2023
in World Europe
On a dog run in Paimio, a viuhaht was shot, reports Turku Sanomat. The police are investigating the case.

Dog walker was to be shot on Sunday in Paimio, reports Turku Sanomat on Monday.

The Paimio resident interviewed by the magazine was walking his two dogs in the fields near Ilttula when a bullet flew by. After about 1.5-2 seconds, the sound of the shot was heard from the rear left. The interviewee estimated that the shot was fired about half a kilometer away.

Interviewee had previously seen two people dressed in hunting outfits while driving by in a car. In addition, a dachshund dressed in an orange vest came towards him, and from a distance, the barking of another dog could be heard. According to the interviewee, there was clearly a yacht going on.

The interviewee has filed a criminal report on the matter. The Southwestern Finland police have confirmed to Turku Sanomat that the police are investigating the incident as causing danger. According to the police, there was a legal hunting going on.

