HS Turku | TS: A dog walker was to be shot in Paimio

On a dog run in Paimio, a viuhaht was shot, reports Turku Sanomat. The police are investigating the case.

The Paimio resident interviewed by the magazine was walking his two dogs in the fields near Ilttula when a bullet flew by. After about 1.5-2 seconds, the sound of the shot was heard from the rear left. The interviewee estimated that the shot was fired about half a kilometer away.

Interviewee had previously seen two people dressed in hunting outfits while driving by in a car. In addition, a dachshund dressed in an orange vest came towards him, and from a distance, the barking of another dog could be heard. According to the interviewee, there was clearly a yacht going on.

The interviewee has filed a criminal report on the matter. The Southwestern Finland police have confirmed to Turku Sanomat that the police are investigating the incident as causing danger. According to the police, there was a legal hunting going on.