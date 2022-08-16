HS Turku | Train traffic in Turku will be disrupted until the evening

VR replaces part of the train journey with a bus ride between Turku and Helsinki today, Tuesday.

Turku and Helsinki The communication fault hindering the train traffic between VR will have to replace the trains with buses between Salo and Kupitta at least until the evening. The journey between Salo and Helsinki is made along the tracks as usual.

The Finnish Railways Agency announced on Tuesday at midday that it will take until the evening to fix the communication problem of the setting devices that is plaguing the coastal line. The fault was already noticed on Monday and it was initially supposed to be fixed during Tuesday morning.

The disruption comes at an unfortunate time, because due to the major renovation of the Turku railway yard, the train traffic between Turku and Helsinki has moved to exceptional arrangements this week.

Trains will not go to Turku Central Station for the next two years. Tuesday was supposed to be the first day when the train service between Turku and Helsinki both departs and arrives at Kupittai.

HS went on Tuesday morning to monitor the flow of commuter traffic at Kupitta and Turku’s main railway station. The exception arrangements that messed up the exception arrangements caused a lot of uncertainty. Some passengers still tried in vain to find Helsinki trains at the main station.

