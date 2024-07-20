HS Turku | Tinder got hot when the crew of huge sailing ships spent the evening on the Aurajoki beach

HS Turku|The international event, which unites thousands of young people, is known for its spectacular and large ships. HS was part of the crew’s evening out at Turku’s Aurajokiranta.

Thousands young people gather together from 16 different countries for The Tall Ships Races event in Turku. The event includes learning sailing skills as well as partying and romance.

Many young people participate in the event, because according to the rules, at least half of the ship’s crew members must be between 15 and 25 years old.

Friday night the atmosphere in Turku’s Aurajokiranta is lively. People pass by to admire the ships and the crews prepare for the evening’s festivities, which are organized in Turku Castle.

It is customary to organize a parade and crew party in every port, says The Tall Ships Races Turku event coordinator Kimmo Hyuppa.

He states that over the years The Tall Ships Races event has become more fun and relaxed. Hyyppä is organizing the event for the fifth time.

According to him, people are relatively businesslike on school ships, but there is a “hulabaloo” feeling on civilian ships.

Markus Miilunpalo heads from the Thea ship to Turku Castle, where a crew party is organized.

“This it’s a dream if you happen to be a bit extroverted in nature”, member of the crew of the ship Thea Markus Miilunpalo states.

He says that he meets a lot of interesting and like-minded young people at the event. It is not at all rare that romances break out in the crowd, Miilunpalo states.

“Today, we mostly meet on Tinder. It’s nice that here you get to know other people spontaneously and traditionally,” he reflects.

Miilunpalo is leaving for the evening’s crew party with anticipation. He says that the party organized in Tallinn was very successful.

“After the party, we spent time traveling around on different ships. On the deck of the Polish boat, we sang Mirella’s Timanttei song accompanied by the guitar,” says Miilunpalo.

On an Estonian ship, two “very nice girls” left for Miilunpalo and his friend to tour the old town. The party ended watching the sunrise and eating McDonald’s takeout.

Markus Miilunpalo says that he used Tinder during the event, but most of the encounters were spontaneous.

At the event the evening’s further celebrations are often held on the decks of the ships. About 40 people have climbed aboard the small Estonian Vesta sailboat.

Captain Rauno Rallmann says that the core purpose of the event is to offer young people the opportunity to try sailing, but the encounters are at least as important.

“Regardless of nationality, we spend time together. Sailing is only possible if cooperation is successful,” says Rallmann.

The atmosphere on the deck of the Estonian ship Vesta is tight. In the picture, Konrad Kask (left), Markus Merimaa and Otto Samuel Kahar, and Kertu Kork in the background.

The event the biggest ship, the Polish Dar Mlodziezy, which is approximately 95 meters long, has a crew of 130 trainee sailors. One of the trainees says that he estimates that around 40 percent of young people browse Tinder in ports with the intention of seeing “what’s available”.

At night, a trio is walking along the Aurajoki beach. A large balloon has taken hold of their journey, the purpose of which is to show where there is an accessible toilet. The celebrants are the Dar Mlodziezy crew.

According to the Poles, the Castle was great and the party was very good. In their opinion, Helsinki’s crew party was a disappointment, while Tallinn’s was a success.

The trio enthuses that it’s great to meet so many beautiful women. Maciej Michalski says he’s actively browsing Tinder, but so far it hasn’t yielded any results.

The party went with balls along the Aurajokiranta from the crew party back to their ship, Dar Mlodziezyt.

Ida Hansen has a conversation with South American sailors using Google’s machine translations.

Ida Hansen has headed to Aurajokiranta with his single friends. One of the friends just broke up, so I’m not interested in commitment, but the search is about having fun.

One of the women states that sailors are perfectly suited for this purpose. He jokingly laments the fact that the event is organized only every four years.

The crew and women of the Guayas ship, which arrived all the way from Ecuador, have found each other. At one point in the night, they socialize and listen to music in front of the spectacularly lit Guayas.

“We don’t have a common language, but with the help of Google Translate it is possible to have a conversation,” explains Hansen.

She types into the translator and giggles as she holds out her phone To Jefferson Moyota, who in turn taps his answer. Both have a smile on their face.

With the help of a translator, Ida Hansen tells the sailor that she has studied Spanish, but has forgotten everything.

Helsingin Sanomat is a partner of The Tall Ships Races.