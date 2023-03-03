HS Turku | Timo Aro accepted the leadership job, where the salary dropped by 3,000 euros per month – Now he envisions Finland’s NATO headquarters in Turku

HS asked Timo Aro, a leading regional development expert, to envision what Turku will look like in 2050. If all goes well, the core of Turku will be car-free, the tram will have saved Varissuo from secession, and Finland’s NATO headquarters will be located in the city.

Will you stay? Turku as an eternal little brother to Tampere? What will the city look like in 2050?

Now a super expert in regional development has become part of the city’s management Timo Arowho started on Wednesday as Turku’s research director.

Aro is a leading expert and researcher in his field, whose phone rings when an insight is needed on issues such as migration, population development and regional development.