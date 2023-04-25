HS Turku | Tiktok sensation Shokkiaija returns to his roots

Malmin Kebab made headlines first with its giant portions, then because of the rat problem. The now dilapidated kiosk building will be demolished.

A Tiktok sensation Shokkiaijä, which opened two years ago, returns to its original address on Malminkatu in Turku. The shocker lived Khaled Azizi and his brother Ghazi Aziz plan to build a new kiosk building on Malminkatu.

“The purpose is to continue to have that kiosk feel. So we are planning to build a new kiosk, which is similar to the one to be demolished, but of course everything inside is brand new”, says Ghazi Azizi.

Ghazi Azizi (left) and Khaled Azizi talked about the success of their restaurant in 2021.

The approximately 60-square-meter building, which has been empty for more than a year, has fallen into terrible condition. The dilapidated building will not disturb the neighbors for much longer.

“The demolition actually started yesterday,” says Azizi.

The kiosk building, which stood empty, has been through a lot during the year.

Brothers owned Malmin Kebab probably became the most famous kebab pizzeria in Finland in March 2021. Then Khaled Azizi filmed the preparation of a huge portion of kebab on video and stated in the video that “I put the customer in shock”

The video has gained enormous popularity on Tiktok, and the shock statement took on a life of its own.

Now Aziz’s Tiktok account has nearly 350,000 followers, and his videos have garnered more than 11 million likes.

Shokkiaijä has attracted customers from all over Finland so much that Malmin Kebab opened a second restaurant in the center of Turku on Eerikinkadu in the summer of 2021.

The original restaurant on Malminkatu closed its doors in December 2021. In November, the restaurant had received the worst possible grades in the food authorities’ Oiva report. The Eerikinkatu restaurant, on the other hand, received the best and second best marks in the Oiva report.

Although the restaurant closed its doors, the brothers planned to return to Malminkatu. They applied for an exception permit for the construction project from the city of Turku. The city granted the deviation decisions in February of last year.

Restaurant operations can continue on Malminkatu, as long as the kiosk building is repaired to a level comparable to the new building.

The building is in such bad condition that a new building is practically the only option.

The old kiosk building is to be replaced with a new one.

One of the pizzeria’s neighbors left a reminder related to the application. The neighbor hoped that in connection with the permit, the city would deal with the rat problem in Linnakaupungi and Kakolanmäki.

According to the reminder, the poor waste management of the kebab pizzeria may have increased the rat problem.

The brothers responded to the reminder. In it, they emphasized that the area’s rat problem is historic. Tallimäenpuisto opens up behind the kiosk building, where there have been rats for a long time.

The brothers reminded that when the old building is demolished, a building that meets current standards will be built in its place, which also has waste management that meets the requirements of the health authorities.

According to the city of Turku’s view, the area’s rat problem has increased as a result of extensive construction. The animals have left to look for new places to live.

There were still dozens of rat holes in Tallimäenpuisto the other year. At that time, the city announced that it would organize intensive rat trapping in the area.

Ghazi Azizi estimates that the restaurant will not open its doors on Malminkatu until next year.

“We haven’t planned any opening date yet, and to be honest, it hasn’t even been talked about yet,” says Azizi.

