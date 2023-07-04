HS Turku | This was the first day of the new recruits – You didn’t have to carry the equipment yourself

HS visited Turku Pansio to observe the first day of naval recruits.

“Ukraine the war awakened patriotism. You get the feeling that it’s useful to have been in the army.”

For a Porvoo resident For Linda Arola21, applying for women’s voluntary military service was not a childhood dream, but a desire that only arose during the troubled world situation of the last few years.

Arola is one of the 11,600 new recruits who started their service on Monday. There are more than 700 of them women. Arola had a clear direction: she wants to join the navy, so the direction was the navy.

HS followed the rookies’ first day in the Turku Pansion garrison. Normally, all naval recruits start at the Upinniemi garrison in Kirkkonummi, but due to the barracks renovation work, one company at a time works in the evacuation center Pansio.

Of the more than two hundred new recruits who entered the boarding house on Monday, six are women, and they have been accommodated in their own room. The female novices are satisfied with their own room, even though some had expressed their willingness to stay in a mixed room.

“Everyone is in the same position, so it’s safe to start. I’m a little afraid that we will remain outsiders”, Aura Viljakainen19, thinks.

Newcomers Meeri Vienonen (left), Linda Arola, Aino Pukkala and Aura Viljakainen made a Snapchat group together in their room.

Grainy and Arola are satisfied with the equalization of conscript service. The Defense Forces will start an experiment with mandatory conscription for all in part of the country in 2024.

“Many women have no information about the army. There could be a revival,” says Arola.

Military service should not be compulsory for everyone, but the qualification should not be based on gender, the women’s shelter is thinking.

“The ones that are the most suitable would be chosen. There are certainly men here who are not at all interested, but still don’t want to get along,” Viljakainen points out.

New recruits are nervous about not knowing the program for the coming weeks and the uncertainty of whether they will be in the right place in the end.

Equipment sacks were transported from the warehouse to the barracks by truck.

“This doesn’t weigh much,” assured the rookies with a sack in hand.

from Helsinki Lauri Savolainen20, his mother gave him a ride to the gates of the Pansion garrison.

“I hugged the mutt, and then it was off. I was happy that I was finally going to the int”, Savolainen recalls his last moments in civilian life.

Savolainen found out just a couple of weeks ago that he will be able to study medicine at the University of Turku. The start of studies is now postponed by a year due to military service.

The conscripts entering service on Monday are one of the first recruits during Finland’s NATO membership. It hasn’t bothered Savolais, and neither has the war in Ukraine too much.

“Hopefully we don’t have to go to the front now that we are in NATO. There is no fear of being attacked here. It seems that Finland is quite safe”, says Savolainen.

From the garrison gate, the journey continues to the barracks auditorium, where the rookie questionnaire is filled out, and after that there is an interview with the head of the unit. You can inform the manager during the interview if you want to postpone the service for one reason or another. Every year, a few don’t show up at all.

See also Security of maintenance | Finland and Sweden are planning a joint backup storage The duty officer Heini Anttila accepted the registrations of the newbies.

“Stand at the orange line, and register according to the text on the ticket,” was the order. Standing in the correct position was not yet required.

“Mr Mrs sub-sergeant…”, those who have signed up for service get confused in front of the duty officer’s desk, even though there is a fluff label in front of them.

When the registration is done correctly, we will go to the equipment warehouse through our own hut. The equipment is packed in a large cloth bag, a so-called onion sack. However, you don’t have to carry a ten-kilogram sack all the way to the barracks yourself, the sack travels a kilometer in a truck.

“Carrying a bag of onions is still not a measure. There will still be challenges,” says one staff member when he is asked what the older crowd thinks about such a luxury.

Lauri Savolainen emptied his “onion bag” for the stock check.

The right amount of socks was found. After permission, they can be packed back.

“Pack up! Pack! Pack!” the shouts of the conscript leaders ring out in the gym.

During the equipment inspection, sacks of onions are dumped on the floor, and equipment at a time is checked to ensure that everyone has been allocated the correct amount of state property.

After that, the newbies flow into their own cabins, where the sleeping order is already predetermined.

The wake-up call is at six in the morning, reveals the sergeant Roope Vahtera. Breakfast is staggered, and the first group starts already at ten past six. There is not much time left for morning activities.

The tick does not have to be in perfect condition when going to breakfast, but a lighter “morning tick” is sufficient. After breakfast, before the training that starts at eight, there is time to finish the morning chores and put the tick in its final shape.

Corporal Roope Vahtera writes down the missing equipment.

Managers no longer drag wrinkled or indirect blankets on the floor, but kicking the tick can be practiced together if necessary, Vahtera reveals.

Corporal Vahtera wants to be fair to his subordinates. It is something that is emphasized in leadership training today.

“Everyone must be given the same opportunity. I’m not going to be too strict, but I will be precise. If the duns are made well, they can be taken a little more slowly.”

In the first days, the newbies will have lessons, cleaning and generally getting used to the ways of the house. Position and rest Beginners can practice already on Tuesday indoors. The days last until five or sometimes seven in the evening.

The rookie period lasts six weeks, after which the conscripts are divided into their own training branches.

Conscript service lasts 165, 255 or 347 days, depending on the training.

Do you want more reading from the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.