HS Turku | “This is where we met, and that’s where it started” – Tapio Lehtoaho got a wife, a job for life and two brand-name beers from Market in Turku

Clock it’s nine in the morning.

We are at Kupitta’s K-Citymarket and we are walking towards the beverage section. We’re not going shopping, we’re going to meet Tapio Lehtoahoa.

Lehtoaho has been working in the same workplace, i.e. here, for 49 years.

How did he end up working here?

“It’s been so long,” says Lehtoaho.

It was the second day of June in 1973. Lehtoaho was then 15 years old and became a “summer boy on the meat side”. A couple of years later, a position for a warehouse worker opened up in the store, and Lehtoaho got a permanent job.

Kupittaa Citymarket was opened in the fall of 1972, so Lehtoaho has been involved since the beginning.

Now he is the head of the department responsible for brewing products. However, the 65-year-old Lehtoaho is retiring soon.

“I’m a bit too old for here”, Lehtoaho states and laughs.

He is still at work during the summer, ruining other people’s summer vacations. The retirement dates start in September. Lehtoaho says that you can probably see him at Citymarket even after that. It would be intended that he would come to help as needed in the future.

“Once a week, or something like that.”

In the beer section, there is an old chair of Lasse Aaltonen, former shopkeeper of Kupittaa Citymarket. Customers can also sit there.

Working day starts at six in the morning.

Lehtoaho’s duties include, among other things, ordering and shelving products and taking goods to K-Supermarket För, which has the same merchant as Kupittaa in Citymarket.

Beverages were part of Lehtoaho’s area of ​​responsibility already when he was doing warehouse work. In 2021, the department led by Lehtoaho was chosen as the best beverage department of the K-Citymarket chain.

The Finnish brewing industry has completely changed during Lehtoaho’s career. Lehtoaho says that when he started, there were probably a dozen beer brands on sale. Now there are more than 700 different beers in the menu.

In total, the beverage department has around 4,000 different products, including the different packaging sizes of the same drinks. This includes, for example, alcoholic beverages, lemonade and energy drinks.

One big change happened in 2018, when with the reform of the alcohol law, grocery stores could start selling, for example, stronger beers and gin-based tentacles. Lehtoaho says that the reform raised the profile and sales of the beverage department and brought many more microbrewery products to the shelves.

He states that you have to be well informed about trends at work.

“You can’t keep up all the time. Fortunately, we have a lot of young people in this team, so you can always ask what is on the minds of young people.”

At the moment, a lot of sour beers, hard seltzers, i.e. fortified and flavored sparkling waters and energy drinks are sold.

Lehtoaho doesn’t care much about them. His favorite beers are German pils.

There are hundreds of different beers in the beer selections of Kupittaa Citymarket.

Lehtoaho answer the phone during the interview:

“Tap.”

That’s what he’s called here.

Many customers have gotten to know Lehtoaho. He is asked, for example, for beer recommendations.

“Sometimes customers come to say afterwards that it was a good beer. It cheers you up”, says Lehtoaho.

He has even got two brand-name beers, a lager and a pilsner, for sale at Kupitta Citymarket. Lager went on sale in 2020, pils last year. The labels of both were equipped with a picture of Lehtoaho. The lager’s label is still on display in Kupittaa’s Citymarket cafe.

According to Lehtoaho, many praised Tapsa beers, and some even asked him to sign his autograph on the label of the bottle.

See also Italy In Italy's complicated presidential election, the old president is likely to become the new president - 80-year-old Sergio Mattarella wouldn't really want to continue Tapsa Craft Lager’s label is on display in Kupittaa’s Citymarket cafe.

What has kept Lehtoaho in the same workplace for so long?

“It was so great to get here as a little boy. Even then, there was a great staff here. This has been in the possession of the same family the whole time, and I have always valued them so much,” says Lehtoaho.

He says that the work has been varied and he has been able to fulfill himself in it.

Also to Lehtoahon Sea-spouse has at one time worked at the same Citymarket. He came to work the same summer as Lehtoaho.

“This is where we met, and that’s where it started.”

The couple started dating in 1974 and got married in 1979. When Lehtoahok retires in the fall, the couple plans to travel. Maybe they’re going on a road trip to Europe.

Lehtoaho will miss Kupittaa Citymarket. It has been an important place for him.

“I have never wanted any other job than this. This is my thing, close to my heart.”

Do you want more reading from the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.