HS Turku | This is the only street gang in Turku – The police tear up a world that few people know about

The police do not release the street gang’s name or IDs to the public. The gang, made up of men and boys, is united by one residential area.

In Turku is one street gang.

Another group is approaching the fulfillment of the police’s definition of a street gang.

Now the police will tell you what the situation is.

Crime Commissioner Juha Kainose Turku’s only street gang is a familiar case. The group consists of 10–20 men and boys. The youngest are 15–17 years old and the oldest are in their early twenties. According to Kainonen, minors are a minority in the gang.