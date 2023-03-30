HS Turku | “This has been a chase” – the trial of the Naantali horse stable exploitation scandal began in Turku

The owners of the stable are accused of serious sexual crimes.

to NuoR the trial of the sexual crime case related to horse-enthusiast girls began on Thursday in Turku. The owner couple of the horse stable located in Naantali is accused of two counts of gross sexual abuse of a child.

In addition to this, the husband of the couple is accused of two counts of sexual harassment.

The trial of the case began with a preparatory session, during which the court goes through, among other things, the schedule of the case. The first actual session day is in May.

The president of the court declared the proceedings of the case and all related documents confidential at the beginning of the preparatory session. Encrypting protects the four stakeholders in the case, i.e. the suspected victim.

Outrageous sexual abuse of a child is a serious crime with a minimum penalty of one year in prison. The perpetrator can be sentenced to up to ten years in prison. HS did not reach the prosecutor of the case Heli Haapalehto to comment on the prosecutor’s request for punishment.

See also Don't be intimidated by threats Regional prosecutor Heli Haapalehto is seeking a verdict for the owners of the horse stable for sexual crimes.

The accused couple, a woman born in 1979 and a man born in 1975, have denied the criminal suspicions.

The cases dealt with in court date back to 2013–2016.

Assistant to the man born in 1975, deputy judge Kari Tuokko stressed that the narratives that led to the charges are fabricated. According to the defense, behind them are a few young horse enthusiasts who seek revenge on the couple.

“This has been a chase”, Tuokko stated before the start of the session.

Criminal suspicions became public last year, when Turku Sanomat published a story, according to which dozens of girls and young women had been victims of sexual acts at the stable. According to the magazine, the girls had been victims of sexual crimes and forced labor.

Kari Tuokko said that the vast majority of criminal suspicions were dropped already during the investigation.

“Some of them didn’t even progress to the preliminary investigation,” Tuokko said.

In the investigation, the police initially also had allegations related to the cruel treatment of animals. These investigations also did not lead to prosecution.

Do you want more reading from the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.

Read more: The first of the suspected crimes in the Naantali stable to be brought to the prosecutor’s desk – “Sexual crimes as suspected crimes”

Read more: The couple who ran the horse stable in Naantali have been arrested – Police: indications of serious sexual crimes in the operation of the farm