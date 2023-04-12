HS Turku | There was a risk of serious injuries in the violent situation in the psychiatric department, says the hospital

The results area director of hospital services says that serious injuries were avoided thanks to the quick and appropriate actions of the staff.

Turku In yesterday’s violent situation at the University Central Hospital (Tyks), there was a risk of significantly more serious injuries, says the results area director of Tyks hospital services Mikko Pietilä.

The welfare area of ​​Varsinais-Suomen announced yesterday that three employees received minor injuries in a violent situation that occurred in connection with a treatment procedure in the psychiatric ward. Pietilä emphasizes that even though the injuries were minor, the situation was very threatening and exceptional.

“More serious injuries were avoided thanks to the quick and appropriate actions of the personnel,” he says.

According to Pietilä, the police will communicate the details of the case. In the morning, STT reached the head of the investigation of the case, who promised that the case would be announced later today.

Turku Sanomat said yesterday, based on his own information, that the patient is suspected of having wounded three nurses with a bladed weapon. Pietilä neither confirms nor denies TS’s information. According to him, the suspect is not at large, but he does not comment further on the suspect’s situation.

Pietilä emphasizes that one does not want to minimize the danger caused to the personnel and that no one should be forced to face violence, especially at work.

“In addition to the suspected crime, we will find out our own operating practices and how we can better prevent such situations in the future.”