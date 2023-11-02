HS Turku | There is now a record number of HIV infections – The reason is refugees from Ukraine

In Finland, a record number of new HIV infections was recorded in 2022. There are currently a total of 223 HIV patients being treated at Turku University Central Hospital. Less than ten percent of them are Ukrainians.

In 2022, 274 new HIV infections were diagnosed in Finland, which is more than a hundred cases more than the previous year.

“The numbers are high, because they include the infections that came with the flow of refugees caused by the war in Ukraine,” says the specialist researcher Kirsi Liitsola From the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL).

THL’s according to the infectious disease register, 15 new HIV cases were found in Finland proper in 2022. By the end of October, a total of 16 new infections had been recorded in the 2023 statistics. The number of infections has increased since 2020.

Director of Infectious Diseases Service Area Jarmo Oksi Turku University Central Hospital (Tyks) states that there are currently a total of 223 HIV patients being treated in the Tyks area. Less than ten percent of them are Ukrainians.

“Ukrainian refugees can be seen in both last year’s and this year’s infection rates, and their infections have slightly increased our HIV statistics,” says Oksi.

According to him, most Ukrainians already had HIV medication available when they came to Finland.

Kirsi Liitsolan according to Ukraine’s HIV situation is the worst in Europe: before the war there were about 250,000 people living with HIV infection. The high rate of infection is largely due to the spread of the epidemic of injecting drug users to the rest of the population.

People fleeing the war who arrived from Ukraine in the Western Port of Helsinki in March 2022.

“The statistics give a somewhat misleading idea of ​​the HIV situation in Finland. Every year, we report as new cases all infections that have been detected in Finland for the first time in that year. Many people who came from Ukraine are already infected when they come to Finland,” says Liitsola.

According to him, the number of new cases was roughly the same as in previous years. The number of infections in Finns seems to be even slightly decreasing.

Hivin the incidence has increased in all hospital districts except for Åland, Kanta-Hämet and Lapland.

The most common mode of transmission in 2022 was heterosexual sex, and the second most common was sex between men. The majority of all infections were found in foreigners.

The average age of those infected with HIV was 39.5 years at the time of diagnosis. Women’s share of HIV infections increased from the previous year. Infections of native Finns are concentrated in men.

“In the HIV statistics of 2022, the infection rates will be affected by the large number of refugees from Ukraine. A significant part of these infections are in women, because those arriving in Finland as refugees are mainly women. In addition, anti-HIV medication has reduced infections among gay and bi men,” says Hivpoint’s head of prevention and service activities Jenny Tigerstedt.

He adds that globally the HIV epidemic affects women in particular. This is related, among other things, to women’s limited opportunities to influence their sexual health and to the fact that HIV is more easily transmitted to the mucous membranes of the vagina than to the penis.

According to Tigerstedt, 243 new HIV infections have been recorded this year by the end of October, and the statistics will be similar to last year’s statistics.