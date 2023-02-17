HS Turku | There is an “outrageous demolition wave” in Finland – The expert is furious about the recent decision

Finland doesn’t know how to appreciate concrete brutalism, non-fiction writer Mikko Laaksonen claims.

Mikko Laaksonen is furious. The Administrative Court of Turku announced on Thursday that it rejected the complaints about the change in the site plan of the Kärsämäki sports park, which enables the demolition of the Pallivaha church. Laaksonen was one of the appellants in addition to Varsinais-Suomen Elykeskus and Asunto Oy Paltanlehto.

According to Laaksonen, if the administrative court’s decision gets the force of law, it will be a significant matter for the country as a whole.

“If the Ely center does not complain about this, there is a very high risk that an interpretation will emerge that completely ruins building protection.”

The decision can be interpreted in such a way that in the future the poor condition of the building may undermine its conservation principles.

“This does not only apply to churches from the 1960s, but equally to nice wooden and stone houses. The decision is not just an isolated tragedy, but a dangerous line of principle. In the future, only national monuments will be protected”, Laaksonen thunders.

For example, according to Laaksonen’s interpretation, the owners of the disputed plot of land in Österblad could appeal to this decision, and based on it, the houses could be demolished on the same grounds. The old wooden houses on the Österblad site are in poor condition and do not have a conservation label.

Laaksonen reminds that any building can be put in bad shape, for example, by not doing basic repairs.

They want to build two apartment buildings in place of the church in Pallivaha.

Ball wax the church was inaugurated in 1968. The building consists of a cubical church hall and a wing containing parish facilities. The whole is the architect Pekka Pitkänen (1927–2018) designed. The church representing concrete brutalism is built of pure brick and concrete.

The building has been empty due to indoor air and humidity problems since 2016, and its repair list is long.

In Laaksonen’s opinion, construction errors should not be the reason for demolishing the building.

“There are mistakes in the church during construction and they are part of the reason for the poor condition. But when they have been in many other buildings as well.”

Laaksonen lists as examples the replacement of the original facade bricks of St. Michael’s Church in Turku and the renewal of the granite facades of Turku Art Museum and Kallio Church.

“The facades of the Resurrection Chapel in Turku were completely knocked down and redone. When referring here to the building’s original faults, they have been equally present in other conservation sites.”

Pallivaha church is not marked in the provincial plan as a provincially valuable conservation site.

Turku and Kaarina parish union applied for a demolition permit for the church in 2017 after the building had been banned from use. However, the permit was not granted because it required a site plan change, which in turn was passed strictly by the city council in 2021. Laaksonen, Ely-keskus and the housing stock company appealed to the administrative court about this council’s decision.

In 2021, Mikko Laaksonen was also photographed in the Sibelius Museum, which represents concrete brutalism.

Administrative Court for its decision, asked an architect for an opinion on the effect the renovation of the Pallivaha church would have on conservation values. According to the architect, extensive renovation of the building would raise the question “when does protection turn into reconstruction”. The church in Pallivaha should be renewed so thoroughly that not much of the old remains.

Laaksonen dismisses the idea and appeals to the repairs he mentioned in other buildings.

“They have undergone a corresponding reconstruction. Have they lost their value?”

Turku Museum Center and Ely Center have opposed the demolition of the church. Laaksonen hopes that the Ely Center will appeal the decision to the Supreme Administrative Court.

Laaksonen knows what he’s talking about. He has written numerous non-fiction books about buildings and architecture in Turku. The book about Pekka Pitkänen’s career is also written by Laaksonen.

According to Laaksonen, the popularity of Finnish modernism in the world is not understood in Finland.

Pallivaha church is part of the series of church buildings by Pitkänen and his students. It includes the Chapel of the Holy Cross, considered to be Pitkänen’s main work, as well as, for example, Hirvensalo Church, Harjavalla Church and Henrikin Church.

“In Finland, we don’t seem to understand that Finnish modernism is our most significant cultural phenomenon worldwide. We are most interested in it internationally. Finnish modern architecture is globally more interesting than by Jean Sibelius works”, Laaksonen says.

Dismantling the Pallivaha church takes a lot of work.

“This is nothing more than the demolition of a medieval church,” Laaksonen snorts ironically.

“If the congregation insists that the chapel of the Holy Cross be preserved, then at the same time we can demolish it [keskiaikaisen] St. Catherine’s Church, after all, we have a Cathedral.”

“This is the same as being thrown Otto Mäkilän a little worse painting on fire”, Laaksonen concludes his series of similes.

When Laaksone is asked about Pekka Pitkänen’s importance to Turku and the whole of Finland, he turns the question to the whole world.

“He was one of the most significant architects of late modernism. Alvar Aalton and by Erik Bryggman since then, Pekka Pitkänen is globally the most significant architect who worked in Turku.”

The church in Pallivaha has also suffered from vandalism.

Why In Finland, you don’t know how to appreciate modernist architecture? According to Laaksonen, it is partly valued, but only top works are highlighted. Others don’t matter so much. And now the states, municipalities and parishes are enabling the demolition of the others.

Laaksonen compares the current situation to the 1950s and 1960s.

“We are now experiencing an outrageous wave of demolition similar to the one in the 50s and 60s, when Neo-Renaissance and Art Nouveau houses were demolished in Turku and elsewhere in Finland. Basics and outrageousness are in the same category.”

At one time, Turku especially excelled in the demolition of old buildings, but Laaksonen calls the demolition of modernist buildings a disease of Finland.

“The phenomenon is similar throughout the country. For example, in Helsinki, the old building of the Finnish-Russian school was demolished. In particular, public buildings are systematically demolished.”

Demolition leads to a situation where the city’s building stock changes every 60 years.

“We have cities where there are no older public buildings at all,” Laaksonen points out.

He adds that it would be important to make an accurate inventory of the buildings of the 1960s and 1970s.

“Regardless of whether you want to demolish them or not, I guess everyone is of the opinion that the best should be preserved.”

The church bells in Pallivaha will probably never ring again.

Concrete brutalism conservation does not enjoy the same popular popularity as conservation of other old buildings. According to Laaksonen, the arguments against concrete brutalism are the same as those used in the 1950s and 1960s for buildings from the 19th century.

“Some people repeat exactly the same mistakes. Basic [modernien] to demolish schools and churches are similar to those who advocated the demolition of Lindblom’s house, for example.”

Lindblom’s house was a Neo-Renaissance style building completed in 1891 on the edge of Turku’s market square, which was demolished in 1956 to make way for the Wiklund department store.

“I would urge these people to examine themselves. Do they understand what they are doing?”

Laaksonen points out that the modernist building was designed with the interiors in mind.

“It has been thought that we will look outwards from there. For example, the Resurrection Chapel looks very modest from the outside. In a neo-renaissance house, the facade is important. A passer-by can see that there are nice decorations there.”

According to Laaksonen, modern architecture should be admired from inside the building.

