HS Turku | The young people appeared on the banks of Aurajoki and began to clean their foreheads in sweat – “Outrageously smart”

A group of young people built a hook and fished Aurajoki with it. During the day, a huge amount of scrap rose from the bottom.

Turku living in the center Tero Juhola looked at the young people hanging out on the river bank from her balcony on Monday afternoon. The youth group worked for several hours on the shore, lifting muddy things from Aurajoki to the river bank.

Juhola went for a walk to talk with the young people. It turned out that the young people had built a multi-pronged metal hook, which they used to haul things up from the bottom of the river.