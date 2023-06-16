HS Turku | The world’s largest cruise ship can be seen on the weekend in the Turku archipelago

The world’s largest cruise ship can be seen on the weekend in the Turku archipelago.

in Finland the world’s largest cruise ship built is leaving for its first sea voyage, says Meyer Suomi on Facebook.

Icon of the Seas, the flagship cruise ship, sets sail for the first time this weekend. It will be tested in the Turku archipelago and at sea for a week.

In Meyer’s publication, it is said that on the open sea, you can try out functionalities that cannot be done at the shipyard.

Icon of the Seas will start actual cruises at the beginning of next year from its home port of Miami. Reservations for cruises were already opened last year. According to the shipping company, the interest in the ship has been unprecedented.

The ship is 365 meters long, almost 50 meters wide and can accommodate up to 7,600 passengers. For example, perhaps the most famous giant cruise ship in history, Titanic, was almost 270 meters long.

The over 50-year-old shipping company set a booking record on the first Booking Day last October.