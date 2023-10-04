Wednesday, October 4, 2023
HS Turku | The worker was crushed under a 2,000-kilogram concrete pipe in Masku

October 4, 2023
According to the rescue service, the worker was rescued from under the pipe and taken to first aid.

Worker was crushed under a 2,000-kilogram concrete pipe in Masku, Varsinais-Suomi, this afternoon. According to the rescue service, the worker was rescued from under the pipe and taken to first aid.

The rescue service did not comment to STT how seriously the employee was injured in the accident. However, the fire marshal on duty said that as far as he knew, the worker did not have time to be trapped for very long.

The rescue service was alerted to the accident shortly before half past two in the afternoon on Masku Teollisuustie.

