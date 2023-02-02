HS Turku | The woman who picked up the dog with a fur video explains her actions with excitement – Protection dog scandal in court

The protection dog scandal the first trial begins on Thursday in Turku. The prosecutor is seeking punishment for the animal protection crime against the woman born in 1973.

The woman is suspected of having committed an animal protection crime in October 2020 at a training event organized in Paimio. The event was organized by a sub-organization of the German Shepherd Dog Association.

The police of Southwest Finland launched a preliminary investigation due to the investigation request of the Right to Animals association based on the videos filmed in Paimio last year.

Accordingly, the East Uusimaa police launched a preliminary investigation based on the videos filmed in Loviisa.

Secretly filmed videos show trainers and owners kicking, punching and strangling animals.

Now the accused 49-year-old woman is suspected of a crime in a situation where she takes a dog by the fur twice and lifts the animal into the air. The video shows that at the same time the woman moves the animal backwards.

In another part of the video, the woman pulls the animal off the leash. The dog in question was an eight-year-old Belgian Shepherd Malinois.

During the police interrogation, the woman admitted that she lifted the animal’s fur into the air and pulled strongly on the leash. He denied the crime, but admitted that he had acted wrongly.

The woman said in the preliminary investigation that she was getting to know Paimio’s training ground and she was nervous about the situation. He emphasized that the action was not usual for him.

“I was quite shocked by this, and I was surprised to see myself in the video. They call me a flower hat in those circles,” the suspect said during the police interrogation.

He said that he started the protection dog hobby in the early 2000s.

The police of Southwest Finland transferred the suspected crimes of six people to prosecution in December 2021. The Loviisa cases are still under prosecution.

The charge of the woman born in 1973 will be dealt with separately, as she is suspected of acts that took place in Paimio during one training session.

The trials of five other people are scheduled to be held next week and in May

One of the suspects had been selected for the Field Track World Championships held in Poland last year. The Kennel Association prevented the hobbyist from participating after material was presented to the association, according to which the hobbyist was involved in the guard dog videos that became public last year.

Police asked the Food Agency for a statement about the videos during the preliminary investigation. According to the statement, the actions shown in the videos support the criminal suspicions of the 49-year-old woman.

“The tearing of the dog’s fur seen in the video causes, in my view, unnecessary pain and suffering for the dog,” the Food Agency’s statement says.

The statement also emphasizes that strictness is not necessary in education.

“According to current knowledge, when training dogs and other animals, it is not necessary to treat animals harshly in order to achieve the desired learning result. Therefore, I do not see these actions as necessary in the training of dogs”, the chief inspector Sari Salminen wrote.

Finland In November, the board of the Finnish Kennel Club imposed sanctions on 16 people for the violent treatment of protection dogs. At the time, the government said that it would send the case of 13 people to the Ethics Committee of the Kennel Club and order them to be temporarily banned from testing and competing, as well as banned from working in positions of trust.

