HS Turku | The woman saw the name on the tombstone and decided to get it for herself – Lost the legal battle

A real Finnish woman saw the surname Random on a tombstone and took it as her nickname. However, the officialization of Random is still in court.

A real Finn the woman wanted to change her last name to Random. The English word means random in Finnish, among other things. The woman’s plan was against the opposition of the authorities and the administrative court. According to them, Random is not suitable as a surname for a Finn.

The process of changing the name of the woman born in 1978 started the following year. The woman wanted to change her existing surname, where it was her ex-husband’s surname.

The woman was getting married again. Since the new spouse was using his ex-wife’s last name, the woman planned to take a completely new last name.

Surname a change is applied for from the Digital and Population Information Agency (Dvv). If it is a so-called new name that has not been used before, the agency will ask for a statement from the name board.

The name board was not enthusiastic about Random. It issued two negative statements on the matter.

Dvv rejected the woman’s application in June 2021.

The woman was not satisfied with the decision and appealed to the Turku Administrative Court.

Woman said he saw the Random surname on a tombstone in a Swedish cemetery. He was so fascinated by it that he had adopted it. According to the woman, Random was established as her name in her circle of acquaintances.

The name also had emotional value for the woman, because according to the woman, it referred to her grandmother’s maiden name, Granlund. It is not clear from the case documents why the woman did not want to change her last name to Granlund.

Since Random was written on a stone in a Swedish cemetery, according to the woman’s view, it was a Nordic surname of origin. It should be an accepted name in Finland as well.

Administrative Court rejected the woman’s complaint at the end of March.

The court emphasized that, without a special reason, only a name can be chosen as a new surname that corresponds to the domestic surname practice in terms of form, content and spelling.

According to Dvv’s information, the Random surname is not used at all in Finland and the name does not appear in Sweden at least at the moment. According to the agency, the spelling of the name is similar to the name Rindom, which appears to some extent at least in Sweden and Denmark.

No persons named Random can be found in the name list of the Swedish Statistics Authority. The search engine shows the name if it is used by at least two people. The Rindom name is used by six people in Sweden.

Random was added to the Swedish Academy’s word list in 2015 as an indeclinable adjective meaning random.

The history of the word random itself goes back a thousand years. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the original forms of the word random can be found in the Old German word rinnan and the Old French word randir. Both mean running. Random originally meant fast movement in English.

A Finn can get a special surname only in exceptional cases. For example, a musician known by an established stage name may have changed the stage name to his last name. According to the Turku Administrative Court, the fact that the woman was known to her circle of acquaintances as Random was not enough of an exceptional case.

