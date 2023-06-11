Sunday, June 11, 2023
HS Turku | The wind blew bouncy castles to a height of meters in Jukupark, three people were injured – “This is a really strange and shocking situation”

June 11, 2023
The water park will reopen on Sunday, but the bouncy castles will not be in use.

Strong a gust of wind blew three bouncy castles several meters high in Jukupark in Turku on Saturday afternoon. Three people were injured and two of them needed hospital treatment.

He was the first to tell about it Turku Sanomat.

The accident happened around two in the afternoon. The water park was closed after the incident for safety reasons.

Director of the water park Hannu Hellman says that at the time of the incident, the park had sunny weather and only a slight north wind.

“A very strong whirlwind came completely unexpectedly and blew up the three bouncy castles that were in its path. The situation was over in minutes.”

Hellman says the staff did their best in a difficult situation. The rescue service was alerted as soon as they realized how bad things had become.

Bouncy castles were attached to the ground with long wedges. Some of the wedges were still in place after the accident. Hellman estimates that the fixings were done normally. The police are investigating the causes of the accident in more detail.

“This is a really strange and shocking situation,” says Hellman.

On Sunday, the water park opens its doors normally at eleven in the morning, but the bouncy castles are not in use. Before opening the park, it will be checked whether the wind has caused any other damage.

Turku According to the assessment of the situation center of the rescue service interviewed by Sanomat, the accident was probably caused by a thrombus. The Finnish Meteorological Institute was not able to confirm this observation, but a phenomenon that remained local is not necessarily reflected in its observations.

