HS Turku | The well-known herring restaurant sold more fried herring than usual at the beginning of the week and was sad for the customers

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the restaurant in Turku sold more fried herrings than usual.

Turku the restaurant manager of the most famous herring restaurant, the restaurant ship Svarte Rudolf located in Aurajokiranta Pertti Kiili says that the herring ban proposed by the EU is a bad thing for restaurants and a big loss.

The herring population is below a sustainable level, and without restrictions the number would probably decrease even more next year, the Commission reasons in the bulletin.

Since 1994, the hit product of the restaurant, which has been operating on the river bank, has been fried herrings since the beginning. The restaurant also serves other meat dishes, but the fried herring is the highlight of the fish menu, which people travel to eat from other parts of Finland.

“It’s pitiful and upsetting. Herring is the product we are known for. After all, it would be a huge shame if it were to be left out now”, says Kiili.

Restaurateur Ari Vienonen says that herring is an important traditional fish for the people of Turku and many other inhabitants of the coast, which is strongly connected to traditions and culture. It employs various trade unions and is also an important fish for tourism.

“For example, the Aurajokiranta herring market attracts twice a year to the riverside, filling up with people.”

Svarte Rudolf’s fried herrings are whole fried small herrings, not herring steaks made from fillets.

Svarte Rudolf’s fried herring dish also includes mashed potatoes, cucumbers, lemon slices and lingonberry jam.

Black Rudolf’s herrings are bought from a local fish wholesaler, which delivers fresh fish directly to the restaurant every day.

Kiili and Vienonen say that the herring is Baltic Sea herring, more specifically, they don’t try to keep track of where Kalatukku has purchased the herring at any time.

There have been various bans on catching and selling herring in the past, so there is nothing new in Svarte Rudolf either.

“Sometimes in the past you had to think carefully about where on earth to get fish, when you couldn’t buy herring in Finland. The rules were then circumvented by buying herring from Estonia or Sweden”, the men recall.

However, the episodes have been short. It is still difficult to get herring after midsummer, when the daily fresh herring has to be replaced for a while with frozen fish. At that time, the herrings are quickly frozen in the fish store’s freezers to a very cold temperature and then slowly thawed in the restaurant.

See also Column | A young person graduating from school expects that your speech will be embarrassing - this is how you will definitely succeed Restaurant manager Pertti Kiili says that he is most upset for customers who come to the restaurant specifically for its famous fried herrings.

Vionenen thinks that with the news, customers might start to worry about the herring.

“I think this issue will speak to many in the coming days.”

Kiili says that the coverage may have already had an effect. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the restaurant has sold more fried herrings than usual.

“Just now there was a lady here with her two friends. The lady said that the people who were with her came all the way from Helsinki to eat our herrings.”

According to Vienonen, there are two restaurants in Finland that are particularly famous for their herring. One is the restaurant Salve from Helsinki, the other from Turku, Svarte Rudolf.

“People come to compare which one has better herrings.”

Ari Vienonen, the owner of the restaurant ship Svarte Rudolf, located by the Aurajoki River in Turku, says that the restaurant has offered fried herring on its menu since its founding in 1994. Since then, they have become famous outside of Turku as well. See also WorldPride is coming to Amsterdam in 2026: 'All eyes will soon be on us'

Also Kiili says that many customers come to Svarte Rudolf specifically for the fried herring. They might call in advance and ask if herring is definitely available now. If there is not, they postpone their visit to the next day, when there are herring again.

“For these customers, I am saddened the most now. Customers feel sad because of the ban on catching herring and the resulting deterioration in availability.”

If the EU’s proposal goes through, herring could still be bought through something else. It still changes the product in one way or another, Kiili reminds.

“Now we get fresh fish every day, but it’s not a good thing if you only get it a couple of times a week in the future.”

“And it will certainly also affect the price if the wholesalers buy fish from somewhere other than the local waters,” Vienonen adds.