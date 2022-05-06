HS Turku The video shows how a moped rider took a measurement from a motorcycle police in Turku and managed to sneak away – However, the police had an ace up their sleeve

The 17-year-old driver accelerated to more than 100 km / h during his escape.

Motorcycle police discovered a moped rider on a Generic Trigger on a Saturday night in Turku’s East Harju. The moped rider progressed so fast that police concluded the vehicle was tuned. The moped rider, a 17-year-old, set off to escape from a motorcycle police.

The videos shot by the motorcycle police of the Southwest Finland Police Department and another police patrol show how effective an ordinary moped can be. According to the video, the top speed of an enduro moped costing a couple of thousand euros is over a hundred kilometers per hour.

Motorcycle police on Kalevantie, a stop light and alarm devices were on the moped. The 17-year-old glanced at the police, put his goggles in his eyes, and continued to flee. The first chase ended when a 17-year-old drove through a sports field onto a forest trail.

Second the police patrol spotted the moped shortly afterwards on Teollisuuskatu. During this chase, the speed of the moped increased to more than 100 km / h. During the chase, the moped rode at a brisk pace on the sidewalk.

The moped man was able to escape to the forest path again.

With the police however, there was an ace up his sleeve — helpful citizens hinted at the right footprints of authority. Youngster was caught on the basis of public hints just over a week later.

The 17-year-old had driven to school on a scooter-style moped. Police found his helmet on the scooter in the school moped park, which was the same as the one shown in the video.

In addition to this, the young man had similar footwear, a backpack and a cap as the driver shown in the video.

Southwest Finland the district court heard the case later in the year. The young man denied being a driver, and announced that he had been to the Aura Fest music festival that evening. The young man also said his moped was unworthy to drive.

However, the young man and his father refused to tell the whereabouts of the moped.

The 17-year-old was convicted of grossly endangering road safety as a young person and driving a vehicle without a right as a young person. The tuned moped is classified as a motorcycle, and the young man did not have the driver’s license required to drive one.

He was fined 50 days. The 17-year-old appealed against the verdict to the Court of Appeal, but the Court of Appeal announced in early May that the case would not be granted leave to proceed.