HS Turku | The trolleybus plan for Turku was completed – This would be the route of the rails

The Turku tram master plan for the route from the port to Varissuo has been completed. According to it, the people of Turku could ride trams in the early 2030s. However, there may still be political twists and turns along the way.

In Turku may be a tram in the early 2030s.

That’s what it says in the master plan that has just been completed, which presents an 11-kilometer-long tramway between the port and Varissuo.

However, there may still be some bumps in the road, as the tramway still requires political decisions. made by HS last year the survey according to the tram will tear the council in two, and there are opponents from all parties except the greens. Basic Finns have the most negative attitude towards the trolley.

According to the current estimate, construction could start in 2026, if the city council so decides. The council is scheduled to make an investment decision just before the municipal elections at the end of 2025. The construction is estimated to take about five years.

Next, the plan will go out for public comment.

Turku mayor Minna Arven according to the tramway project is a significant reform for Turku and the Turku region and part of purposeful urban development. Turku’s goal is to be a city that also interests people from outside the city.

“A city that can look ahead is a city that succeeds,” says Arve.

He adds that the right solutions must be found for the city’s growth and development. Rails are one option. With the tramway project, we want to position ourselves among growing and interesting urban areas from the perspective of residents, companies, investments, and tourists.

“The Turku tramway is not only a transport project but also an urban development project”, city planning director Timo Hintsanen says.

It is predicted in the master plan that the tram will have 22,000 passengers per day when the traffic starts, and about double that in 2050. It has been thought that the trams will be extended as the number of passengers increases. According to the general plan, in 2050, about a third of Turku residents would live within 600 meters of tram stops.

For example, universities, educational institutions, public services, healthcare services, and cultural and leisure opportunities could be found along the tramway.

Now the planned tram route would have a total of 17 stops. It runs from the harbor to Humalistonkatu and Kauppatori and continues past the Turku Cathedral along Uudenmaankatu to Hämeenkatu and from there towards Varissuo. The second terminus of the line is Pelttarinkattu. The tram depot would be located in Iso-Heikkilä.

Hintsanen says that the purpose is not to restore the tramway that the city once had, but to create a new type of public transport solution that serves the city’s residents. He reminds that the tramway is not primarily for traveling from one terminus to another.

“The route plan takes into account the fact that everything a Turku resident needs on a weekly basis can be found along the route.”

Tramway project costs a total of 372 million euros. Of this, the tram costs 333 million euros and its thirteen carriages 39 million euros. The state’s share of the tram’s price tag is a third, or about 100 million euros.

Risk provisions have been taken into account in the project costs, a total of around 44 million euros. These reserves also cover index increases.

According to Minna Arve, the costs of the tram are considerable, but so are their effects: the tram reinforces a positive cycle in which the growth, interest and recognition of Turku and the Turku region are strengthened. It also has significant effects on the municipal economy and the city’s attraction and holding power. In addition, it implements the city’s climate goals.

In the general plan, it is estimated that the costs of the tramway will be covered by property income. This means, for example, that the city will be able to sell its own plots along the route and make land use agreements. Hintsanen says that the city’s growth has been taken into account in the current calculations, and with that, the increase in sales revenue as well. The plan estimates that the project would pay for itself in 30 years.

He adds that the tramway is a long-term investment that “generates well-being”. For example, it connects the eastern areas of the route more closely with other areas of the route. Public transport is therefore one way to promote socially balanced regional development by improving, for example, the range of services and generating new construction.

It is hoped that Ratika will contribute to solving the problems of Turku’s areas that are separated from the rest of the city, such as social segregation. Mayor Arve has previously described, for example, the immigrant-dominated Varissuota as one of the most segregated residential areas in Finland.

“Alone in eastern Turku, i.e. Varissuo and Pääskyvuori, up to 180,000 floor square meters have been found to be a natural amount of new construction,” says Hintsanen.

Tramway according to estimates, the growth effects extend directly to the residential areas and nodes along the tram route, as well as to the wider area of ​​the entire city. The tracks are therefore believed to support and speed up the development of the areas near it.

Director of research for the City of Turku Timo Aron according to Turku’s population increase was at its peak after the corona crisis in 2022.

“If this growth continued and 2022 became the new normal, in 2050 we would have 105,000 more inhabitants than now,” he says.

That is why the tram has an exceptionally great strategic importance for the city of Turku and the urban region: the public transport solution will determine the development of the urban region for decades to come.

“The sparkle of construction is the sound of growth and vitality,” states Arve.

This is how the rail project is progressing The discussion about building a new tramway to Turku started in the 1990s and a report was made on the matter. The old trams were abandoned in 1972.

Since then, the matter has been dragged back and forth by politicians and officials for years. Both trolleybuses and superbuses have been presented as alternatives, and the route plans have lived on.

The Turku tram master plan, which has now been completed, still requires political decisions to be implemented.

The city government will decide on sending the master plan material for comments next Monday. Based on them, the plan can still be supplemented.

In the fall, the city council is scheduled to decide on the implementation plan and route.

After that, the plan will be further refined in terms of cost estimates and effects, among other things. The implementation plan is made by the project company.

The city council will decide on the start of the actual construction in its investment decision in 2025 based on the plan.

The construction is estimated to last about five years. Source: City of Turku

Read more: Turku is trying to improve the reputation of its troubled suburbs with the help of a tram line – the trams may still run in Turku in the 2020s

Read more: Turku is rising alongside Helsinki and Tampere as a tram city – Costs can rise to close to half a billion

Read more: Can you get to Raisio by trolley? – The return of the Turku trams now went ahead: the best route would go from Varissuo to Raisio