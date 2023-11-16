Thursday, November 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Turku | The treatment of Aki from Turku went terribly wrong – The doctor on duty refused to see the patient

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Turku | The treatment of Aki from Turku went terribly wrong – The doctor on duty refused to see the patient

Aki from Turku was able to undergo a procedure to repair the abdominal skin after bariatric surgery. The operation went well, but the recovery was delayed by a medical error caused by the plastic surgeon on duty’s negligence.

In October 2022 Aki52, was lying in the patient bed of the Turku University Central Hospital (Tyks) and listened to the conversation of the professionals standing around his bed.

“Not that [potilas] was like that when we left [iltavuorosta kotiin].”

“Not that [päivystävä lääkäri] came all night.”

“To the first one [vapaaseen leikkaussalin] to the table!”

“Patient transport, get out of the front!”

#Turku #treatment #Aki #Turku #terribly #wrong #doctor #duty #refused #patient

See also  NATO | Estonian Post publishes a stamp in honor of Finland's NATO membership
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Belgium mourns: Martine, Robert and their four young children died in a house fire

Belgium mourns: Martine, Robert and their four young children died in a house fire

Recommended

No Result
View All Result