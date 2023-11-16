HS Turku | The treatment of Aki from Turku went terribly wrong – The doctor on duty refused to see the patient

Aki from Turku was able to undergo a procedure to repair the abdominal skin after bariatric surgery. The operation went well, but the recovery was delayed by a medical error caused by the plastic surgeon on duty’s negligence.

In October 2022 Aki52, was lying in the patient bed of the Turku University Central Hospital (Tyks) and listened to the conversation of the professionals standing around his bed.

“Not that [potilas] was like that when we left [iltavuorosta kotiin].”

“Not that [päivystävä lääkäri] came all night.”

“To the first one [vapaaseen leikkaussalin] to the table!”

“Patient transport, get out of the front!”