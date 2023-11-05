Sunday, November 5, 2023
HS Turku | The tramway would significantly increase the value of apartments in at least four areas – The map shows the winners and losers of the project

November 5, 2023
HS Turku | The tramway would significantly increase the value of apartments in at least four areas – The map shows the winners and losers of the project

The Turku tram is estimated to increase the value of the apartments along the tram route. The increase in value is likely to be greater the further the area is from the city center. The search engine shows the effects by region.

The tramway could increase the value of apartments in many areas in Turku. Observation picture of the Turku tram. Picture: City of Turku

Minna Salakari HS

Tramway would be almost a lottery win for Turku people living along the tram’s route.

This is how the CEO of OP Koti Turun Seutu Oy assesses Fairy tale Astala. According to him, the new means of transportation would increase the prices of apartments along the entire trolley route. The greatest increase in value would occur near the city center, Iso-Heikkilä, Kupittaa, the university area and Itäharju.

