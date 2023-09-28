HS Turku | The townspeople are afraid to share their thoughts about the operation of the local berry farm – “That family has been in power here for a long time”

The man from Paimio invited HS Turku for a drive so that he could show off the local berry farm’s facilities from the highway. The guest workers who worked on the Kajanoja berry farm had to live in poor conditions and work underpaid.

People from Paimio were afraid on Thursday to tell their own opinion about the treatment of guest workers at the Paimiola berry farm.

Helsingin Sanomat reported on Thursdaythat the guest workers who worked on the Kajanoja berry farm had to live in miserable conditions and were paid so poorly that there was nothing left after expenses.

HS Turku visited Paimio on Thursday to ask the townspeople what kind of thoughts the treatment of pickers evokes. It turned out that the people of Paimio did want to share their views on the matter, but did not dare to do so in their own name publicly. When asked about the reasons, it turned out that the entrepreneur of the berry farm Kari Kajanoja is familiar to many people from different circles. The entrepreneur himself stated to HS that he would only comment on the matter to the authorities, not to the press.

“Everyone here knows each other and talks about each other’s affairs.”

“That nothing will come against me from this.”

“Someone else gets charged.”

“I don’t want to be exposed to him in a negative light.”

“That family has been in power here for a long time. There have been bank managers and those involved in trust activities.”

Traffic light crossing in the center of Paimio on Thursday morning.

Not enough Paimio, located thirty kilometers from Turku, has more than 11,000 inhabitants. The city has its roots in farming, and many of the family farms in the area have been in operation for hundreds of years.

One such old family farm is precisely the Kajanoja farm, which is located a few kilometers from the city center.

Cafe and lunch spot On Iivari’s terrace, a group of men are sitting, whose words stand out far from their stories Elon Musk and “privileges of the rich.” When the reporter asks if the news about the Paimiola berry farm has already reached the sitters, one of the men laughs:

“Kajanoja. We were just talking about him.”

The buildings owned by Kajanoja, the family and memories related to going to school have been discussed.

Old trees were felled in the center of Paimio on Thursday. Otherwise, it was quite quiet on the village road on Thursday morning.

Cafe At Asta’s table, a man is sipping coffee, who says that he has lived in Paimio all his life. He says that the news related to the berry farm did not come as a surprise.

“He is a businessman”

The man says that he had already wondered where guest workers on the berry farm actually stay. He has concluded that they would live with the host in the main building, because there didn’t seem to be any other place to stay in the apartments.

This morning’s news from Helsingin Sanomat that the Thai pickers have even stayed in moldy buildings without running water makes the man feel terrible.

Then he surprises.

“Let’s go for a ride. I can show you that everything is perfect there.”

The road leading to the farm is lined with beautiful deciduous trees.

Tarvasjoentien along the road, a few kilometers from the center, a beautiful field landscape opens up, whose slope meadows descend further into the Paimionjokilaakso. The area is nationally classified as a valuable landscape area. Its agricultural landscape is one of the oldest cultural landscapes in Finland, and for the Paimians, the greatest pride of their home region.

In the middle of the field landscape is an alley formed by leafy trees, which leads to the yellow main building and the red farm buildings. There is a bus in the park in the yard, the environment looks well-kept.

“There have been various crises there, there has been talk of salary payment issues. Yes, I would have a lot to tell. But I don’t mind. Kajanoja said in a newspaper interview that he plans to talk only with the authorities.”

However, according to the man from Paimio, the issues of the Kajanoja berry farm have not been discussed much in the cafe parliament. It is said to be because many people know the entrepreneur and his behavior is not surprising.

“The way the berry pickers empty the forests has spoken more here. There are ten people in a line with big rakes. Every morning at 05:00 in the parking lot of S-Market there are two Kajanoja vans full of berry pickers.”

Teijo Puusti doesn’t like the berry much, but then he mushrooms for it too. He has only heard that the berry pickers coming too close to the settlement seem to miss the residents.

The same also says a Paimio resident Teijo Puusti. He hasn’t heard any news about the berry farm, but he does know that the behavior of berry pickers in the forest annoys the locals.

“They collect berries and mushrooms from people’s yards. First of all, the berry farmers should instruct the pickers not to go to other people’s yards to pick.”

Working in Paimio Paula Mämmela reminds that foreign employees should always be treated like Finns.

“It has to be fair. Even Finns wouldn’t agree to sleep in such accommodation conditions.”

Paula Mämmelä says that nothing justifies treating other people unfairly.

Thai picker Tick ​​Russert sent Helsingin Sanomat photos of the accommodation he lived in while working at the Kajanoja berry farm this summer. The photo showed that the plywood booth of a few square meters, which Russert shared with another picker, was dilapidated. The pickers said that they took the bath water from the well and heated it with an outdoor fire. Some of the residents had slept in an old house that smelled of mold.

Although working in Paimio Jonna Lahtinen hadn’t yet heard about the problems at the berry farm, he was annoyed that people were made to live in such primitive conditions.

“I myself do a side job as a janitor, and there is always a place to stay from time to time. But even if the accommodation is somewhere in a school, it’s always dry and warm and there’s a chance to take a warm shower to wash yourself.”

of HS after the stories were published, Kari Kajanoja said in a press release that she would reimburse her Thai seasonal workers for the missing wages, if there was an error in the payment of wages. In the press release, he justifies the ambiguities of the salary payment with the change in the collective agreements.

According to Jonna Lahtinen, a warm shower and a warm, dry place to sleep are the minimum requirements in all apartments.

Lahtinen reminds that the accommodation does not have to resemble a five-star hotel, but you still have to be able to live there.

“This sounds like exploitation and greed.”

