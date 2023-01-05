HS Turku | The tourist village was held hostage by a protected rötisk – The owner provided information to a Soviet intelligence officer

The wooden corridor house located at Taalintehta was built at the beginning of the last century as housing for workers in the iron industry. Behind each window has been its own small apartment.

Described as a dilapidated abandoned house, the corridor house in Taalintehta is causing fear that it will collapse on people. The owner of the house has disappeared as if swallowed by the earth, and the house is not given a demolition permit.

Kemiönsaari Taalintehta’s historical iron milieu is familiar to many travelers. It’s only a short walk from the busy guest marina and old slag brick buildings to Sapelintie, on the slope of which is perhaps the worst-looking wooden apartment building in the whole country.