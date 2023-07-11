Tuesday, July 11, 2023
HS Turku | The tempering furnace caught fire at the Paroc stone wool factory

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
The rescue service was alerted about a fire at Paroc oy’s factory late on Monday evening.

| Updated

Paroc oy’s stone wool factory on Monday evening has been extinguished. The factory is located in Parain in Varsinais Suomi.

Firefighter on duty Petteri Broström says that the factory’s tempering furnace and its ductwork had caught fire. However, the fire did not spread from the oven to other places and the extinguishing work ended at around 21:20.

According to Broström, the fire did not cause personal injuries or significant structural damage, but mostly cleaning. The fire also did not cause any danger to the environment.

The fire department was alerted to the fire shortly before 8:00 p.m. Nine rescue units were dispatched to the scene.

