HS Turku | The teenage boys came to buy parts for a moped, a group arriving in an Audi robbed the boys

The police suspect that one car company is involved in both acts in Salo.

Southwest Finland the police are investigating two cases in which young people were victims of crime while shopping in Salo on Wednesday. The police suspect that one car company is involved in both acts.

The first of the incidents happened around 15:30 in the Salo railway station parking lot.

The 15-year-old boy had made an online purchase of moped parts and arrived at the Salo train station parking lot to pick up the goods. A group of men arrived in a dark Audi car, one of whom violently took the boy’s wallet. The police are investigating the incident as a robbery.

About half an hour later, a similar crime took place in Salon Haliko. The 16-year-old boy had agreed to trade moped parts in the Prisma parking lot, and a dark Audi car arrived. Two men got out of the car, took the money from the boy and left the place. The police are investigating the matter as a theft.

The police according to the information, the men who drove the dark Audi are around 20-25 years old. At least one of the men is about 180 centimeters tall and has dark hair, and he was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers at the time of the incident.

Tips about the case can be sent by email to [email protected] or by WhatsApp or SMS to 050 411 7655.