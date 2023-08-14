HS Turku | The tax office, which was closed due to plates falling from the ceiling, opens its doors again

Turku’s tax office was closed due to acoustic panels falling from the ceiling. The cause of the fall was thought to be tropical heat and the humidity it brings.

Turku Kupitta’s tax office will open its doors again, as the premises have mostly been repaired, informs the Tax Administration.

The tax office located on Lemminkäinenkatu in Turku’s Kupittaa had to be closed on Wednesday of last week when acoustic panels were dripping from the roof due to humidity.

Tropical heat and humidity were thought to be the cause of the acoustic panels falling.

Not all service points can be opened yet on Monday. Therefore, customers should be prepared for longer than usual waiting times.

The Turku tax office’s customer service is open until the end of August on weekdays from 9 am to 3 pm and from the beginning of September on weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm.