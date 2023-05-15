HS Turku | The Supercell millionaires and Saku Koivu are planning a giant project worth hundreds of millions in the heart of Turku

Turku a large sports and concert arena is planned for the railway yard near the main railway station. Among other things, it would be connected to and nearby by a hotel, apartments, and office and business premises. Does it sound familiar?

Ratapiha’s plans remind me of Tampere’s cover arena, under the sponsor name Nokia-arena. It is a successful project built on top of the railway, which is considered one of the reasons for the growing appeal of Pirkanmaa’s provincial center. There are also apartments, restaurants, a hotel and a casino in the area of ​​the Nokia Arena.