HS Turku | The summer place of dreams turned into a total nightmare – The police were already needed

Tapio Knuuttila and Pia Tapio-Knuuttila’s life turned into a nightmare when missing papers and other oddities were discovered at the vacation spot.

The couple found the perfect summer spot in Varsinais-Suomi. The real estate complex, which cost a third of a million, had everything you could hope for. Then it turned out that the house is illegal. The police are now investigating the matter.

Tapio Knuittila55, and Pia Tapio-Knuuttila, 51, were living in Belgium in 2020 when the corona pandemic hit. Then came the strict restrictions that made the couple long for somewhere else.

One option was a two-bedroom apartment in Helsinki that served as a Finnish home. It felt small though.