HS Turku The strangest ritual of May Day is performed inside a statue in Turku:

According to urban legend, you can get inside the Posankka sculpture. HS visited the scene on May Day to see what was really going on inside the work.

Turku Posanka’s own, an eye-catching cross between a marzipan pig and a rubber duck, could have become a May Day mascot.

However, the opposite happened. The Turku Student Village Foundation (TYS) varnished Posanka twice, but it was decided to cancel the event. People were not interested in the varnish of the creature, and the custom-made hat was also taken away and tarred.

Turku’s official May Day expenses are concentrated in the downtown area, but according to urban legend, Posanka is also celebrated.

And not just nearby.

In the creature of the creature.

The sculpture was designed by an artist Alvar Gullichsen says Posankka has apparently been a “popular excursion destination” among students.

“I understand there is a lot of rhyme around Posanka. There is reportedly an opening at the stern of Posanka to enter. ”

According to his perception, some like to go to Posanka’s gut to hang out.

“It’s just a fun detail in the history of the sculpture,” Gullichsen notes.

What does the artist think should be done inside Posanka?

“Jaa-a. To be earnestly present and to feel Posanka’s inner feelings. ”

Posankka is a statue named after the official city animal of Turku, which runs along Helsinginkatu, near the Holiday Club Caribia spa hotel.

The sculpture flew by water from Nauvo to Turku on May Day 1999. At the final stop, at the Finnish Swan, Posankka was varnished in honor of May Day.

Since then, the special revelation has reportedly been legalized twice, in 2011 and 2012. TYS commissioned the creature to produce a law prepared by the clothing students of the Turku Vocational Institute.

However, the hat went badly. Namely, it was stolen from Posanka’s head as both Mayors.

“After the second day off, the cap was in such poor condition that it could no longer be used,” TYS’s Vice President, Customer Relations and Communications Pirjo Lipponen-Vaitomaa says.

A new one should have been commissioned.

Posanka’s bespoke cap suffered a fate right from its first May Day.

Self According to Alvar Gullichsen, Posankka has been spared vandalism.

“To my knowledge, little has happened to it,” he says.

Gullichsen says the only restoration measure has been a few years ago when the sun-faded paintwork was rebuilt. He thinks Posankka will not be harmed either, because the locals have embraced it.

“It has a positive impact on the environment.”

Posankka also received a student cap in 2012.

Back For varnishing organized by TYS.

Anyway, money burned in it, because a passenger lift had to be bought in order to put the cap on the end of the five-meter-high Posanka.

After all, Posanka’s official May Day expenses did not attract as many people as would have been desired.

“For the second time, there were only a handful of people present, probably not more than ten,” says Lipponen-Vaitomaa of TYS.

He states that if Posanka had gathered a lot of residents and students for the celebration, the law could have become a tradition. However, this did not happen and TYS decided that it would no longer be worthwhile to continue the varnishing.

Lipponen-Vaitomaa says that no one has varnished Posankka since TYS.

Also There have been rumors in the ears of HS Turku’s editorial office about the party expenses at Posanka.

Gullichs also thinks that there is activity on May Day in the vicinity of Posanka.

“And probably a group of people will go in between the canvases, to wonder at Posanka.”

We decide to go see. Gullichsen sends greetings to Posanka.

On the campus of the University of Turku, we bring together a group dressed in turquoise student overalls. The overalls show several Posankka-themed signs.

The overall branding of the Turku region draws on ideas from Posanka.

We ask if they have visited Posanka. In the affirmative.

“Biletä Posanka” is still one of the points in their May Day passport, which has functions as a May Day carriage.

We are heading towards Posanka together.

During the trip, we will be presented with footage of the festivities held within Posanka. Someone seems to have brought a great disco light in different colors.

Posankka is reportedly a popular destination for cross tours, but the statue is not constantly celebrated.

“It’s not a weekly ritual,” one of the students says.

A happy surprise awaits you, as the entrance opening is bigger than before and it is easier to enter. Students say the opening used to be awful and tight.

A student who crawls inside Posanka says he has been there before.

The space inside Posanka is surprisingly large.

The wall apparently has the birth story of Posanka, executed in hieroglyphs.

Clock it is about three in the afternoon on May Day, and Posanka is calm. The reason is that one student thinks that there is a lot of program elsewhere on May Day.

However, traces of the party can be seen inside Posanka, among other things there are cans trampled into littana and balloon slabs.

Maybe Posanka has already had a May Day party.

There are traces of the party under Posanka on May Day.

The student received a cross in his May Day passport.

We will be back again later in the evening.

We chat with students from several different disciplines, and the urban legend is familiar to almost everyone. One student says he has heard that there is sometimes a barbecue inside the creature.

When we arrive at Posanka, a crowd dressed in overalls can be seen inside. One of them scams out and says there are a total of five people in the party. The rest are still inside.

This gang has also heard rumors of a secret entrance. They are there to try to see if Posanka can get inside.

Apparently, hanging out in a creature is not a mere myth.

Yes In Turku, the statues are lacquered.

The Student Union of the University of Turku (TYY) has varnished the statue of Lilja, the students of Turku the statue of Paavo Nurmi. Both statues are located near the river bank in the center of Turku.

Gullichsen thinks that Posankka is probably “quite satisfied” with his status as the official city animal of Turku.

“I don’t think Posankka is terribly saddened that he doesn’t have a hat on his head.”

And maybe the time for varnishing will come again.

