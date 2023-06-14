HS Turku | The solar power plant ignited the rebellion – Tero Heiska plans to fight the energy company “until the end”

The energy company Ilmatar is planning a solar power park in Loimaa. 100,000 solar panels could rise on the fields. Some of the residents of the nearby area started a fight against the plan.

“I feel it like a black wave rolling over. Hope and despair alternate,” says a family man living in Loimaa Tero Heiska.

He is one of the residents of the Loimaa Haara area who are fiercely opposed to the plans to build a large solar panel park in the countryside.

“We will fight until the end. We have a lot at stake,” he says.

The energy company Ilmatar is planning an approximately 84-hectare solar power park on the fields along Kyyköntie. The size of the area corresponds to 120 football fields. The dark sea of ​​panels could be seen from residents’ windows and yards for decades.

Ilmatar is a Finnish company whose majority owners are the funds managed by the French company Omnes Capital.

Population they heard about the power plant plans in May, when the post office brought a letter. Ilmatar was looking for a design solution for the power plant.

Some were shocked.

According to Heiska, there had only been rumors earlier in the spring. Then machines and workers appeared in the fields.

“It started to dawn that panels will be everywhere around our home. The next couple of weeks were filled with fear. Only then did a letter come in the mail saying that the power plant is being planned,” says Heiska.

If the power plant goes up, Tero Heiska and his family may have to move. Watching the panels would make Heiska feel bad. “Then this house is only worth a penny. Who wants to live in a rural industrial area?”

With residents had two weeks to submit a comment on the power plant plan. Such was done. There were almost 40 signatories. Among them were permanent residents, leisure residents, landowners, hunters and recreational users of the area.

Making a note was not an easy task.

“The arrangement was unfair for a small person. We were already unfamiliar with the municipality’s decision-making. Neither are solar power plants and the risks they cause. Two weeks is a short time,” says Heiska.

In the four-page note, concern was raised that the field and forest landscape will turn into an industrial area. The decrease in the value of real estate, the loss of the landscape, the risk of fire, the difficulty of recreational use and the loss of natural values ​​also caused grief.

The signatories of the note demand that the city of Loimaa set minimum requirements for the distance of solar power parks from residential areas. In addition, people suggested that instead of fields, solar power plants could be set up in existing industrial areas, former landfills, or next to roads or train tracks.

Ilmattare project developer Ansi Duktig admits that the residents of the Haara area could have been told about the solar power project earlier.

“We have made a mistake here. A housewarming ceremony should have been organized. We are sorry,” says Duktig.

According to him, Ilmattare’s solar power projects have previously been built in uninhabited areas.

“Now there are settlements, and then the park causes a certain landscape nuisance. Opposition was expected,” says Duktig.

According to him, Loimaa was chosen as the location for the solar power plant because the landowners were ready to rent their land and Southwest Finland is the best region in our country for the production of solar power.

“Radiation levels are the same as in northern Germany.”

Ilmattare’s current goal is to get more than 100,000 solar panels on the fields in the Haara area. They would produce about 60 gigawatt hours of energy per year. For example, according to Vattenfall, an electrically heated single-family house of just over a hundred square meters typically consumes around 19,000 kilowatt hours per year. By calculating in this way, the power plant would produce electricity per year for the annual consumption of more than 3,000 private houses.

The leases run until 2070.

“Of course, it raises feelings that the issue is transgenerational. People think about posterity, so emotional sensitivity is understandable,” says Duktig.

Still, he emphasizes that the power plant is only temporary.

According to Duktig, the damage to the landscape can be reduced by planting trees and bushes or making embankments. It remains to be seen how much landscaping can be done.

According to Duktig, the distance between the panels and buildings is also something to consider.

“We have not said that the power plant must be as close as possible to the population. I’m not saying any metric figures. We are waiting for a policy from the city of Loimaa. I have heard that a distance of 50 meters would be desirable. It suits us,” says Duktig.

Solar power plant resistance has brought the residents of the area together. They have shared information and called different parties looking for information and advice.

Some of them have gathered around Heiska’s kitchen table. The crowd’s eyes are serious.

“We believe in climate change and support the green transition. However, in our opinion, solar power plants should not be built near settlements,” says Heiska.

The group sees the situation as their way of life is in danger of falling apart so that Ilmatar can make money on the energy market.

“The big one has attacked the little one. And in our opinion, no excuse. For many of us, this is not just a question of life, but a question of lifestyle”, says one of the area’s weekend residents Joni Hautalahti.

Nikolai Saikkonen and Joni Hautalahti hope that the nearby fields will not be filled with solar panels.

Sitting next to the table Nikolai Saikkonen bought a house with his wife on the edge of a field a couple of years ago. Now solar panels threaten to be a few tens of meters away from the front door.

“Yes, that information would be useful,” says Saikkonen.

He and his spouse have not yet decided what they will do if the solar power plant comes.

“I think we would try to live in it, but it would be sad,” says Saikkonen.

He and others present invited HS Turku to see where the several-meter-high panels might be coming.

The home of Nikolai Saikkonen and Janina Kytöluoto is close to a field where a solar power plant is being planned. The distance from the edge of the field to the front door is a few tens of meters.

Renovating an old frontman’s house into a home Daniel Mehtonen has made his decision. He is not excited by a landscape with a large number of solar panels

“If those panels come, I definitely won’t move into the house. I guess I’ll sell it for half-free then. I’m not going to watch those panels,” says Mehtonen.

Daniel Mehtonen renovated the old house and its furnishings. He likes the atmosphere and peace of the area as it is now. Solar panels would be added to the field in the background of the picture, closer to the forest line, and the landscape would change.

Joni Hautalahti has designed her spouse Laura Kopun I already moved to the family farm in Kopu. Kopu’s father currently lives in the house. The solar panels would rise next to the fields belonging to the space.

“We have invested in the place for 20 years. The value of the property would drop so much with the solar power plant that we wouldn’t be able to start over with that money,” says Hautalahti.

According to Kopu, who was interviewed by phone, the spring has been mentally heavy.

“This is a really hard piece for me. We have put in a garden and repaired dilapidated buildings. We want to be here. We have no other choice,” says Kopu.

The solar panel fields would be visible in the garden of the house. Joni Hautalahti thinks that if the power plant comes, the family will start landscaping on the side of the farm’s own fields. This results in a decrease in cultivated area and a loss of field rent.

Now residents are waiting to see if the city will give Ilmattare permission to proceed with the power plant plans. The city’s permit department is supposed to process the application for a planning needs decision today, Wednesday.

The proposal is that the permit division approves the application conditionally, so that around the panel fields bordering on open terrain, a protective strip of at least 15 meters wide must be left, where trees must be planted to provide visual protection.

If the city approves the application, Ilmatar will next apply for a building permit.

According to Heiska, the residents are ready to appeal to the administrative court.

Air mattress numerous solar power projects are underway in different parts of Finland. About a dozen of them are public at this stage, says the development manager Antti Tiri.

Ilmattare’s first solar power plant in Finland is soon to be completed in Jorois in Pohjois Savo. The company’s other solar power projects are also underway in the municipality.

In addition, Ilmattare has plans for solar power plants in Pöytä and Ähtäri – and of course Loimaa.

According to Tiri, Ilmatar would like to establish its solar power plant in poorly productive land areas. These can be, for example, old peat production areas and poorly productive arable areas.

Since solar panels are needed a lot and they take up a lot of space, the rent for the areas must be moderate.

“For example, the normal price level of a station-zoned area is usually too high,” says Tiri.

It delimits, among other things, old industrial areas.

According to Tiri, an ideal size solar power plant in a suitable location and under the right conditions would be several hundreds of hectares in size, and according to him, similar ones are also being planned in Europe.

The opposition received by the Loimaan Haara solar power plant has previously been covered in the news, among other things Turku Sanomat and Loimaa Lehti.

