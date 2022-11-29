HS Turku | The sea eagle’s survival from the brink of extinction had a harsh consequence: The waterfowl population collapsed

The loss or return of a top beast destabilizes the balance of habitats. When the white-tailed eagle returned, the eider population collapsed, especially in the outer archipelago of Southwest Finland, says the author of the dissertation.

Sea eagle the return from the brink of extinction can be seen in Finland’s eel population.

According to the doctoral research conducted at the University of Turku, the focus of the otter population has shifted to the inner archipelago specifically due to the influence of sea eagles.

Dissertation researcher Camilla Ekbladin however, it is unlikely that the sea eagle’s predation pressure on any individual species would be so severe that the species would disappear completely. He considers the white-tailed eagle to be an opportunistic predator that will switch to another species if one species declines.

“When sea eagles were practically absent from the Baltic Sea, the eider population multiplied, and the eiders settled down to nest on the bare islets of the outer archipelago. When the white-tailed eagle returned, the eider population collapsed, especially in the outer archipelago of Southwest Finland, but in the Gulf of Finland the eiders are doing better,” says Ekblad in the university’s press release.

HS told in the summer about the plight of the egret, one of the archipelago’s most beloved birds and about how the eiders live on one particular island like a paradise.

In the summer, HS observed eiders at the Bengtskär lighthouse, where the population, against the odds, is thriving.

Sea eagle the loss or return of a top beast like this destabilizes the balance of the habitats. The white-tailed eagle became extinct in Finland in the 1970s.

In recent decades, however, the sea eagle population has grown significantly in the Baltic Sea. The background is conservation work and the reduction of environmental toxic load. In addition, as a result of the construction of the Loka and Porttipahta reservoirs, a new suitable habitat for sea eagles was created in Lapland, where the growing sea eagle population also spread, says the University of Turku press release.

In Ekblad’s dissertation, the diet of sea eagles was studied on a large scale both in the Åland archipelago and in the interior of Lapland. Based on the results, the diet of sea eagles is fish-based in lake landscapes and inland archipelagos. In the outer archipelago, the diet of sea eagles consists almost exclusively of waterfowl.

In Lapland, by far the most important species of prey was the pike. In Åland, eider overtook pike as the most important prey species in the late 1980s.

According to the study, in Lapland, reindeer fawns make up only a small part of the diet of sea eagles, and there are no differences in their presence in the diet between nesting environments. According to the study, sea eagles are not a big threat to reindeer herders.

“However, it should be noted for both egret and reindeer fowl that our studies have only concerned the food consumption of nesting sea eagles. We don’t know what effects young, non-breeding birds might have,” says Ekblad in the announcement.

FM Camilla Ekblad presents her dissertation “The return of the white-tailed eagle: Ecology of predator-prey relationships in the Baltic Sea and Arctic inland” for public inspection at the University of Turku on Friday, December 2, 2022.

