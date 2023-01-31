HS Turku | The same family has run the restaurant legend for decades – Now everything is under threat

Restaurant Merisali has made headlines in past years due to the problems found by the health inspector. In the most recent Oiva report, the restaurant’s rating is good.

By the seaside There is a yellow wooden building in the old town of Naantali – the famous Merisali.

The same family has run a restaurant in the building for over 30 years. Now that can change.

Merisali’s lease is terminated at the end of this year. The building is owned by the city of Naantali, which organized a tender for renting Merisali ended last week.