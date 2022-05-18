HS Turku “The room was like a cell” – Emma Kumén was shocked when she and a four-year-old child were taken to a room with a calendar door in the hospital

Emma Kumén, from Kaarina, spent six hours with her four-year-old child in a hospital observation room for suicidal patients, the barrenness of which was only highlighted by a calendar door. He and the child were directed to the room because there was an opportunity to lie on the bed.

Under the arch Emma Cumene applied to Tyks ‘children and young people’ s emergency room with his four – year – old son from the beginning of the week. The child had received a referral from a private medical clinic to the hospital for hydration due to his severe vomiting.

The mother says the numbed child could not stand on her own, so she was directed to wait for treatment to enter a room where there was an opportunity to lie on the bed.

Mom was shocked by the observation room assigned to them.

“The room was like a cell with a calendar door. There was nothing but three hard chairs, an ambulance stretcher and a bar door in the barren room. ”

According to Kumén, the hollow and calcareous room looked like an isolation room for adults.

Afraid had the boy sat on the floor for the first hour, according to his mother, asked about getting home and didn’t even want to hug.

Kumén says that because the environment was neither soft nor interesting to the child, this one, despite his mother’s attempts, was also unable to divert his thoughts away from the illness but focused on the anesthetic patch in his scared hand.

“I also had a battery at the end of my cell phone and in that situation I couldn’t even show videos or other entertainment to a sore child. The departure to the hospital was sudden. ”

The mother and child spent six hours in the room.

“The nurses were in a big hurry all the time. We were once told that we had not forgotten you, although it must be felt. ‘”

In February Tyksin’s new Lighthouse Hospital, which was completed in 2022, has invested heavily in visuality and comfort. In the public areas of the hospital, happy and colorful pictures of animals have been painted on the wall.

The hospital’s website states that the look has been sought from the nature and animals of the archipelago in Southwest Finland.

“Animals bring warmth and sympathy to the hospital environment,” the introductory text says.

However, there were no animals on the walls of room number 8.

Tyksin communications specialist Nadine Karell explained the reason for the barren room and answered HS Turku ‘s questions by e – mail.

According to him, the room in question is a well-stripped model because it is intended as an observation room for a suicidal patient.

Among other things, the sink and patient monitors are housed inside locked cabinets. The lamps in the room are also different in design than elsewhere in the hospital so that the patient cannot injure themselves.

“Originally, the door designer probably designed the calendar door because of some outdated practice. Today, a self-destructive child or young person is no longer left alone in a room, so a bar door is unnecessary. ”

According to Karelli, the removal of the door has already been requested, but it has not yet taken place. The removal of the door has been slowed down by the fact that the doors must also be locked at the same time.

“The observation rooms have been quite busy in recent days. Fortunately, suicide patients are rare, so this room is used in congestion for other patients as well, ”says Karell.

Emma Kumén reminds that the gentle coloring of the room or the pictures of animals painted on the wall would also be important in an isolation room. They would not be a danger to anyone.

“Kids notice little things all the time. For example, I also talked to a doctor about inflammatory values. The child asked the doctor after leaving what the inflammatory value was. Not a four-year-old would normally be able to observe that word in a conversation. It is precisely because of this kind of accurate perception that the potty room makes the start even more frightening for the child, ”says Kumén.

